10 MCU movies and TV shows to watch before 'Agatha All Along'

Discover the untold story of Agatha Harkness and her magical reign in the upcoming series, 'Agatha All Along'

As anticipation builds for 'Agatha All Along,' the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), diving into the rich tapestry of characters and storylines that lead up to it can enhance your viewing experience. This series promises to delve deep into the mystical realms of the MCU, spotlighting Agatha Harkness's complex history and magical intrigue.

To fully appreciate the depth and continuity of 'Agatha All Along', it’s essential to familiarize yourself with key MCU movies and TV shows that feature critical connections, characters, and lore. From the enchanting world of 'WandaVision' to pivotal moments in 'Doctor Strange' and 'The Avengers', these 10 MCU entries are your guide to understanding the broader narrative and magical elements that set the stage for this highly anticipated series.

1. 'WandaVision' (2021)

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in a still from 'WandaVision' (@IMDb)

This groundbreaking Disney+ series is essential for anyone looking to understand Agatha Harkness's role in 'Agatha All Along'. Set after 'Avengers: Endgame', it follows Wanda Maximoff as she creates a reality inspired by classic sitcoms, with Agatha Harkness disguising herself as the seemingly nosy neighbor, Agnes.

The series delves into Agatha’s dark magical past and her true motives, revealing her as a formidable sorceress with complex ambitions. Agatha's manipulation and power play a crucial role in the story, setting up the character's evolution into the central figure of 'Agatha All Along'.

Watching 'WandaVision' provides the necessary background on Agatha's character development and her intricate relationship with Wanda, making it a must-watch before diving into her standalone series.

2. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (@marvelstudios)

This film is pivotal for understanding the multiverse and magical elements that are central to 'Agatha All Along'. The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) dives deeper into the mystical side of the MCU, exploring alternate realities and the dark dimensions that influence Agatha Harkness’s character.

The film introduces complex magical lore and showcases how different realities can interact, which ties directly into the magical and multiversal themes Agatha is involved with. Understanding the multiverse's impact on the MCU, and the intricacies of dark magic, helps viewers appreciate the stakes and context of Agatha's powers and plans.

This film enriches the magical backdrop against which Agatha’s story unfolds, providing valuable insight into her connection with the broader MCU universe.

3. 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

A still from 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' (@disney+)

This film is key for understanding Wanda Maximoff's origins and powers, which are crucial to Agatha Harkness's story. In this movie, Wanda (Scarlet Witch) is introduced with her powerful telekinetic and reality-warping abilities, laying the groundwork for her complex character.

Wanda's transformation into a formidable magical force is explored, setting up her future role in 'WandaVision' and her interactions with Agatha. The film's exploration of these magical abilities provides context for Wanda's subsequent developments and her relationship with Agatha Harkness.

By grasping Wanda’s backstory and her powers, viewers can better understand the dynamic between her and Agatha, making this film an important watch before diving into 'Agatha All Along'.

4. 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

A still from the movie 'Avengers' (@disney+)

As the epic conclusion to the Avengers saga, 'Avengers: Endgame' provides crucial context for the MCU’s state after the events of 'WandaVision'. The film wraps up major storylines and introduces the consequences of the Avengers's actions, including the impact on magical and cosmic elements.

For 'Agatha All Along', understanding the aftermath of 'Endgame' helps frame the current state of the MCU and its magical components. The film sets up new storylines and character arcs, including the potential for magical and multiverse-related conflicts.

This backdrop enriches the narrative of 'Agatha All Along' by highlighting the shifts in the MCU's magical landscape and the new challenges facing characters like Agatha Harkness.

5. 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Chris Hemsworth in a still from the movie 'Thor: Ragnarok' (@marvelstudios)

This film is essential for understanding the cosmic and magical aspects of the MCU that influence 'Agatha All Along'. Directed by Taika Waititi, 'Thor: Ragnarok' expands the MCU's exploration of magic through the introduction of Hela, the goddess of death, and the destruction of Asgard.

The film’s portrayal of cosmic magic and its impact on the universe adds depth to the broader magical context. Although Agatha Harkness isn’t directly involved, the cosmic elements and magical themes introduced in this film enrich the understanding of the MCU’s magical landscape.

Watching 'Thor: Ragnarok' helps viewers appreciate the expansive and diverse nature of magic within the MCU, setting the stage for Agatha's complex magical world.

6. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

A still from the movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (@marvelstudios)

While not directly related to Agatha Harkness, this film is valuable for its cosmic and magical elements that contribute to the MCU’s broader narrative. The film features the Celestials, powerful beings whose influence extends across the universe, including aspects of magic and cosmic forces.

Understanding these cosmic entities provides a deeper appreciation of the magical and cosmic connections in the MCU. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' enriches the viewers's perspective on the universe’s magical and cosmic dynamics, which are relevant to Agatha’s story and the mystical elements she interacts with in 'Agatha All Along'.

7. 'Loki' (2021)

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in 'Loki' (@Marvel)

This series is essential for understanding the multiverse and magical themes that are central to 'Agatha All Along'. 'Loki' explores the concept of alternate realities and time travel, providing a deeper look into the multiverse, which is crucial for Agatha's storyline.

The show’s exploration of different timelines and realities enhances the understanding of the magical and multiversal aspects that Agatha Harkness deals with. By watching 'Loki', viewers gain insight into the complex nature of magic and reality in the MCU, enriching their experience of Agatha’s character and her role in the interconnected multiverse.

8. 'What If...?' (2021)

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher in 'What If...?' (@Disney+)

This animated series delves into alternate realities and hypothetical scenarios, expanding on the multiverse concept introduced in the MCU. The show’s exploration of different "what if" scenarios provides a broader understanding of how alternate timelines and realities impact the MCU.

This knowledge is important for grasping the multiverse and magical elements present in 'Agatha All Along'. 'What If...?' offers a unique perspective on how different choices and realities could alter the MCU's magical landscape, making it a valuable watch for understanding the broader context of Agatha’s story.

9. 'Moon Knight' (2022)

A still from 'Moon Knight' (@disney+)

Featuring mystical and supernatural themes, 'Moon Knight' adds depth to the MCU's exploration of magic and mystical forces. The series introduces new magical elements and mystical beings, providing valuable context for understanding the diverse magical influences in the MCU.

Although it focuses on a different character, the show’s exploration of ancient gods and supernatural forces enriches the viewer's understanding of the magical landscape that Agatha Harkness inhabits. 'Moon Knight' helps set the stage for the complex magical and mystical themes present in 'Agatha All Along'.

10. 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Iman Vellani in a still from 'The Marvels' (@marvelstudios)

This series introduces new characters and expands the MCU’s exploration of diverse powers and magic. While it focuses on Kamala Khan, a new superhero with cosmic abilities, the show provides context for the evolving magical and superpowered elements in the MCU.

Understanding the different aspects of magic and power introduced in 'Ms. Marvel' helps frame the broader narrative of 'Agatha All Along'. The series contributes to the understanding of how new magical elements and characters fit into the MCU’s expanding universe, offering valuable context for Agatha’s story.

'Agatha All Along' trailer