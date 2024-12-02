After 'Dune: Prophecy's explosive Episode 2, I think we've found the 'Key to the Reckoning'

'Dune: Prophecy' has just raised the stakes for every lead character and we can't wait to see the rivalry unfold

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2

I was skeptical about 'Dune: Prophecy' when I first watched the debut episode, but the show quickly redeemed itself with an exciting Episode 2. Ditching the slow burn pace, the show picked up the momentum delivering some explosive scenes that have us seated for the remaining episodes.

The ending of 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 made our jaws drop when Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) attempted to force Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) into suicide but failed spectacularly. Desmond looked her in the eye and told them that her greatest fear was that people would hear her but wouldn't care. Valya, filled with embarrassment, couldn't even look him eye to eye and silently walked away. This one scene has steered 'Dune: Prophecy' in an exciting direction and we’ll tell you how.

Desmond Hart could be Sisterhood's biggest rival in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

One thing is clear for now- Desmond Hart isn't just a soldier. He has enigmatic powers that can shake up empires and legacies. Before Valya tried to kill him using the Voice, Desmond pulled off a major stunt as he used his influence with the Emperor to block Bene Gesserit's access to the royal council. He informed Valya of the same, while further adding that he wants to "wipe out every trace" of Valya and her Sisters from their worlds.

When Valya counters that she simply runs a school for young women and isn't any threat to anyone, Desmond immediately counters her saying that this isn't true. This means that Desmond is well aware of Valya's hidden mission which includes her desire to put one of her own to the throne and gain power over the Imperium. With this confrontation, Desmond has clearly established himself as the biggest rival of Sisterhood and he won't stop until he brings them down.

Mother Raquella's warning might be coming true in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Cathy Tyson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

In 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1, Mother Raquella makes a prophecy on her deathbed. She said, "Tiran-Arafel", a cryptic message that immediately alarmed Valya to take stringent actions to protect Sisterhood. Her warning hinted at the fall of Sisterhood brought on by a tyrant. But it remained unclear who the tyrant could be.

In 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, when Tula (Olivia Williams) forces Sister Lila into Agony to connect to Mother Superior Raquella (Cathy Tyson), things become clearer. Raquella made a prophecy to Lila: "The key to the reckoning is one born twice. Once in the blood, once in spice. A revenant full of scars. A weapon born of war on a path too short."

This prophecy described a soldier who has been born again from spice and has many scars. The description has eerie similarities with Desmond Hart and he could be the "reckoning" that Mother Raquella foresaw.

Two episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy' are now streaming on Max