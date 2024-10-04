A sequel to the box office hit 'Joker' was a no-brainer, but 'Folie à Deux' added an element that destroyed it

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' but beware of what Todd Phillips's risky bets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We walked into theaters with a bucket full of popcorn and a head full of eagerness to watch Todd Phillips bring back the magic of his 2019 film 'Joker'. Originally intended as a standalone, Joker's sequel wasn’t part of the plan. But when a movie shatters box office records globally, the investors surely want to cash in on the success even if it means risking the film's legacy.

The sequel brings back Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker and pairs him with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It delivers plenty of surprises, but not the ones we were hoping for. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a new chapter in the 'Joker' saga as it opts for a completely new path than its predecessor. In some ways, this change is exciting, but this time Phillips's bold creative risk may have just backfired.

Todd Phillips's musical approach for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' wasn't a great decision

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The biggest change Phillips made to the sequel was turning it into a musical film. While the creativity needs some praise, the film would have been more appealing without the musical detours. As it struggles with the pacing, the seemingly never-ending musical numbers leave us scratching our heads.

Adding musical numbers works in some moments but the songs mostly overshadow the plot and the tension it is supposed to build. We, as 'Joker' fans, want our entire focus on Arthur's madness and that's why we don’t even miss the absence of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Lady Gaga's singing is impressive, no doubt but at times, it feels like we are watching two movies simultaneously- The madness of Joker, and a musical of Lady Gaga, which don't go along together.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' doesn't justify its whopping budget

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

The original film's success hasn't been the only reason why 'Joker: Folie à Deux' remained hyped. While the 2019 film was made with a budget of nearly $55–70 million, things were planned to go grander with a whopping $200 million budget.

Now, the sequel surely has a grand set design, making Gotham City look like a character in itself. The cinematography and lighting are also top-notch, making 'Joker: Folie à Deux' a visually appealing film. But it still doesn't explain the $200 million cost. Surely, Phoenix and Gaga have drawn out big cheques, but has half the movie's cost gone into music? If yes, what a waste!

With the perfectly chalked visuals, the film suffers with the pacing, especially in the drawn-out courtroom scenes. It's hard to stay engaged with many distractions that could have been easily avoided.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' isn't all bad

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

Yes, the film disappointed us as we expected more. But the film isn't all bad. While the 2019 film seemed to glorify the chaos of Joker’s violence, the sequel presents his descent into madness with a more nuanced and grounded approach. This adds more depth to his character.

Joaquin Phoenix is once again the heart and soul of the movie. He brings back his Academy Award-winning energy to portray the contrasting sides of his character. Lady Gaga, who plays Arthur’s obsessive fan and love interest, also delivers a fine job.

'Folie à Deux' may not be as gripping as we had imagined but what good is an art if its creator doesn't make risky creative bets? Phillips's work may not have hit the mark this time, but it surely will serve as a lesson.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is available in cinemas.