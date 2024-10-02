‘Joker: Folie à Deux': Joaquin Phoenix’s huge pay to Lady Gaga’s bombshell fees, here's how much the cast got paid

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and others charged a staggering remuneration to feature in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Todd Phillips's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' has been making a loud buzz ahead of its release, courtesy of the phenomenal success of 'Joker' franchise's first film. Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award in Best Actor category for his role as Arthur Fleck aka Joker in the 2019 release. Fans couldn't be more excited to see his comeback as the party clown turned mentally ill criminal.

'Joker' (2019) made with a budget of $55–70 million was a raging success at the box office generating $1.07 billion globally, as per Variety. The high revenue has ensured that the actors are able to charge a generous amount to feature in the sequel. As the film inches closer to its theatrical release, take a look at the fees charged by the lead cast members of 2024's most hyped movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

Since the budget of 'Joker 2' rose to $200 million, it was obvious that Phoenix would raise his fee as well. Phoenix has been paid $20 million to play Arthur in Todd Phillips's directorial, as per Variety. This is a significant rise from $4.5 million he took home for the first part.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

Lady Gaga is a new addition to the cast as she plays Harley Quinn, a patient at Arkham and Arthur's love interest. For her role, she has been paid $12 million, says the same Variety report. Her amount is clearly much more than what Phoenix received to play the titular role in 2019 film.

Brendan Gleeson

Primetime Emmy Award winner Brendan Gleeson is also one of the notable cast members of the sequel. He plays Jackie Sullivan, a guard at Arkham State Hospital. He has been paid $450,000 salary, as per OTT Play.

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener, known for featuring in 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and 'Into the Wild', plays Arthur's lawyer, Maryanne Stewart in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'. She has been paid close to $400,000.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz in 'Joker' (@warnerbrospictures)

Zazie Beetz, who featured in 2019 film as Sophie Dumond, returns in the same role. The 'Deadpool 2' actress plays a single mother and Joker's former neighbor. She has reportedly charged $500,000 as her remuneration.

How to stream 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

'Joker: Folie à Deux', the musical psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips, is scheduled to be released in theatres in the United States on Friday, October 4. It is releasing on October 2 oversees.

The film is expected to make its digital premiere atleast three months after its theatrical premiere. Currently, the makers have made no announcement regarding its streaming platform or date.

Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer