Is 'The Good Place' coming back? Kristen Bell drops major 'hint' on her two most famous roles

'Nobody Wants This' actress Kristen Bell opens up about her desire to bring back her beloved shows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kristen Bell is back on Netflix with 'Nobody Wants This', a rom-com series that has been making buzz for the surprising reunion of 'The Good Place' co-stars. But that’s not all. The 44-year-old actress has dropped major hints of her desire to return to her popular shows like 'The Good Place' and 'Veronica Mars'.

"I never wanted either of those shows to end," she said in an interview with People while mentioning that she is open to bringing back either of the beloved shows.

Is 'The Good Place' reboot happening?

Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, and D'Arcy Carden in 'The Good Place' (@netflix)

'The Good Place', created by Michael Schur, premiered on NBC in 2016 and wrapped up its run in 2020 after delivering four seasons. While the core premise revolved around a dead woman's afterlife, the storyline evolved significantly throughout its run. Starring Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, and Ted Danson, the series bagged 14 Primetime Emmy Awards. Bell mentioned that she never wanted the show to end and she's open to revisiting the project. As much as Bell's statement has got us excited, there hasn't been any update of 'The Good Place' getting a reboot.

Even 'Veronica Mars', the teen show that made Bell a household name, isn’t returning for a fifth season. The series first aired in 2004 and was canceled after its third season in 2007. After its abrupt end, the screenwriter wrote a movie script to continue the story. However, when Warner Bros decided not to fund the project, Thomas and Bell launched a fundraising campaign to produce the film. Titled the same, the film was released in 2014. Later, in 2019, Hulu came up with the fourth season of the show followed by an announcement that there were no plans for a fifth season.

'The Good Place' co-stars reunite after four years

Kristen Bell and D’Arcy Carden in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Four years after the conclusion of 'The Good Place', five of the cast members have reunited in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This'. The rom-com features Bell in the lead role. D’Arcy Carden known for playing Janet in 'The Good Place', plays Bell's close friend, Ryann, in the latest series.

Although she just has a 15-minute appearance, her role is quite notable as she is one of the few friends she introduces to Noah. Three other actors of 'The Good Place' have guest appearances in 'Nobody Wants This'.

How to stream 'Nobody Wants This'?

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix/@stefaniarosini)

'Nobody Wants This' features Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons in the lead roles. Season 1 of the series premiered on September 26.

Consisting of ten episodes, the series is available to stream on Netflix. Membership to Netflix comes for as low as $6.99/month.

