Is 'A Man on the Inside' based on a true story? Netflix comedy hits home in a surprising, heartfelt way

'A Man on the Inside' features Ted Danson as a retired man turned private investigator

Four years after the conclusion of 'The Good Place', creator Michael Schur and actor Ted Danson have reunited for yet another Netflix comedy. 'A Man on the Inside' revolves around a bored retired professor who takes on a gig as a private investigator that requires him to go undercover in a retirement home.

A look at the trailer and synopsis of the show might give you the impression that it's gonna be one of those quirky, over-the-top TV series that take wild premises and run with them. But here's a shocker, it’s actually grounded in a true story, with real-life events shaping the foundation of its plot.

'A Man on the Inside' draws inspiration from Oscar-nominated documentary

Sergio Chamy in 'The Mole Agent' (Motto Pictures)

'A Man on the Inside' is loosely based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary 'The Mole Agent', which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The series introduces us to Charles, a widow and retired man with ample time on his hands. When he is challenged to find something exciting for himself, he stumbles upon a classified ad from a private investigator looking for help. And just before he knows it, he's inside a San Francisco retirement home, trying to track down a stolen family heirloom.

The plot takes inspiration from 'The Mole Agent', a documentary that follows an 83-year-old man named Sergio Chamy who is hired to investigate a nursing home in Chile. His mission is to uncover any signs of mistreatment among the elderly residents. The documentary takes an unexpected turn as Sergio starts to develop an emotional attachment with the very people he is tasked to investigate. The original investigative angle ultimately shifts its focus to the social dynamics and emotional realities of life in a nursing home.

What to expect from 'A Man on the Inside'?

Ted Danson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

Netflix's 'A Man on the Inside' works on similar lines as the documentary while taking some creative liberties. But rest assured, the heart of both the show and its real-life inspiration remains the same as they both take a deep dive into aging, loneliness, and the unexpected bonds that can form in the most unlikely places.

In the upcoming series, you can expect the 'whodunit' plot to turn into a poignant exploration of loneliness and the human desire for connection.

When will 'A Man on the Inside' release?

Ted Danson and Stephen McKinley Henderson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

'A Man on the Inside' is scheduled to release this coming Thursday, November 21, only on Netflix. All the episodes will be released simultaneously, enabling viewers to binge-watch this heartfelt comedy. Subscription to Netflix starts at $6.99/month (with ads).

The series also features Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Sally Struthers.

'A Man on the Inside' trailer