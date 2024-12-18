A look at messy drama between 'Teen Mom' stars Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards

Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce from Ryan in 2023 after seven years of marriage

The divorce of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards is still messy and far from over. Since Mackenzie filed for divorce in February 2023, the two went to mediation on December 6, 2024, but failed to reach an agreement. The seven-year marriage is still in limbo, as they have not been legally divorced yet. Mackenzie had raised concerns about Ryan's parenting, seeking a gradual transition for their children to meet his fiancée Amanda Conner, who is carrying their first child together due in February. The new agreement wanted by Mackenzie would have required Ryan to spend four months with the children alone before introducing them to Amanda, but Ryan insisted on immediate introductions.

There are still fights over Ryan's involvement in parenting, too: Although he was granted the right to overnight visits with the kids, he apparently hasn't exercised that in a single instance, which has simply led to more fighting between ex-couple. Ryan's antics, the unfinalized divorce, and, of course, his unborn baby continue to raise eyebrows.

How did Ryan Edwards meet Amanda Conner?

Ryan Edwards met Amanda Conner during a difficult period in his life. He was in court-ordered rehab, battling drug addiction, when the two crossed paths. At the time, Ryan was still married to his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and had been struggling with substance abuse.

While in rehab, Ryan formed a relationship with Amanda, who would later become his fiancée. This meeting occurred during a turbulent time, as Ryan was trying to get his life back on track after years of addiction and legal troubles. The couple's relationship grew during this time, and they eventually became engaged.

Ryan Edwards is reportedly in love with Amanda Conner (Hamilton County Sheriff)



Amanda Conner reveals she’s banned from seeing Ryan and Mackenzie’s children

Amanda Conner, pregnant with Ryan Edwards baby, revealed in a recent TikTok, after weeks of speculation. But despite carrying the 'Teen Mom' star's baby, Amanda has been prohibited from accompanying Ryan during his visitation with his kids, Jagger, 6, and Stella, 4, with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, a source exclusively tells E. News.



Sources with knowledge of the situation told 'The U.S. Sun' that Amanda can't be around the kids when Ryan has visitation in his parents' Tennessee house. It is believed the restrictions were championed by Mackenzie as part of the contentious custody agreement. The decision comes amid ongoing tensions between Ryan and Mackenzie following their messy split. As Ryan and Amanda prepare for the arrival of their child this February, the growing family will have to navigate these fraught relationships.

Amanda Conner clears air about her presence around 'Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer's children (TikTok/amandaa_conner/Instagram/mackedwards95)



Mackenzie Standifer accuses Ryan Edwards of abuse

Mackenzie Edwards accused her ex-husband, Ryan Edwards, of abuse during their tumultuous relationship. She revealed that Ryan had a history of violent behavior, including an incident where he allegedly smashed her phone and held a knife to her back. Mackenzie's accusations surfaced after multiple 911 calls, wherein she reported threats and domestic violence. In one instance, she claimed Ryan threatened to kill her, prompting her to seek police intervention.