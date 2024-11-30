Mackenzie Standifer hits back at Ryan Edwards’s pregnant fiancée as 'Teen Mom' saga grows

Amanda Conner discusses her conflict with 'Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer, the still-lawfully-married wife of her fiancé Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards has been the complete opposite of the kind of father figure the 'Teen Mom' series has been looking for. From the moment his then-teenage girlfriend, Maci Bookout, gave birth to their son, Bentley, he appeared to be an absentee father, as the reality series began.

When Ryan started dating—and soon married—Mackenzie Standifer, fans cautiously expected that he was changing his ways. However, after one marriage and two children, the couple is currently involved in a contentious divorce. Meanwhile, Ryan's new fiancée, Amanda Conner, who is expecting their first child together, stands firmly by his side as the drama unfolds.

Amanda Conner comes in defense of fiance and 'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards (Hamilton County Sheriff)

Amanda Conner defends star Ryan Edwards online

Mackenzie is requesting child support and primary custody of their two children, claiming that Ryan's continued engagement with 'Teen Mom' has caused him to earn substantially more than she does. Ryan, on the other hand, has promised to battle for custody and accused Mackenzie of preventing his children from seeing him.

Amanda has been vocal in her support of Ryan, defending him online throughout the ongoing drama. Surprisingly, Maci has also shown support, as evidenced by recent photos circulating online of Ryan, Amanda, Maci, and their son Bentley together.

The situation has been further complicated by Amanda's pregnancy, as Bentley is now expecting a younger half-sister. After Ryan allegedly broke into and destroyed Mackenzie's home, as well as harassed her online, a restraining order was issued against him.

Amanda has addressed the criticism she has received for her connection with Ryan despite this legal issue. Given that Amanda didn't have custody of her elder child until recently, internet critics have questioned her decisions.

One critic questioned, "How can you possibly trust that [Ryan] will be a good father to your children when he’s been a historically absent father?" in a TikTok video that confirmed her engagement to Ryan. In response, Amanda confidently replied, "Because the only thing I have ever seen from him with my own eyes is him busting his ass to change, be involved in his kids’ lives, and not to mention the way he treats me."

@amandaa_conner I told him my back hurt.. he told me to suck it up 🫡 ♬ Play Wit Yo' B - Young Dolph

Amanda Conner wishes to fix her relationship with Ryan Edwards's still legally married wife, Mackenzie Standifer

Amanda has claimed that she wants to strengthen her bond with Mackenzie. During a TikTok Live, Amanda, who is set to become Ryan's third baby mom, stated that she wishes to put an end to her conflict with Mackenzie.

Mackenzie has even banned Amanda from being around Jagger and Stella, the children she shares with Ryan. Amanda addressed Mackenzie's decision to bar her from seeing the kids during her live stream.“She may really be worried for their safety, like she said,” Amanda said. “But I don’t think it’s that.”

Before advising her followers to give Mackenzie "the benefit of the doubt," Amanda stated, "If it is [that she fears for their safety around me], then time and consistency will show that, hopefully." About her relationship with Mackenzie getting better, Amanda remarked, "Pray, pray, pray." “I would never, ever talk bad about her to her own kids,” Amanda continued. “I would never, that is not me. I would never do that.”

Mackenzie Standifer hits back at Ryan Edwards's pregnant fiance

The TikTok user @Chaos_on_TikTok screen-recorded Amanda's Live and uploaded it, and it seems that Mackenzie saw the video. In the comments, she shared her thoughts on Amanda's claims. "Is this a mf joke?" Before disclosing in a subsequent comment that the video was on her FYP page, Mackenzie wrote.

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer reacts to Amanda Conner's TikTok video (TikTok/@chaos_on_tiktok)

Mackenzie also shared her thoughts when someone commented that people stopped appreciating her after she allowed Ryan to drive drunk to their wedding years ago.“I could care FKN less,” she noted. “That life is deader than a doornail. Just stop talking about my kids and myself. It’s weird.”

Additionally, Mackenzie responded to someone who urged supporters not to treat her poorly, acknowledging that she is upset and suffering because of her issues with Ryan. “I’m not angry nor am I hurting lol I’m just being a good mother,” she noted. “A good mother doesn’t keep their children from a loving father!” someone replied. “You’re right, we don’t lol!” Mackenzie hit back.