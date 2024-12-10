'Teen Mom' stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer take custody fight to trial

'Teen Mom' stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were unable to reach a consensus about the custody of their two shared children

'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards and his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Standifer are embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle that has hit yet another major obstacle. After the ex-couples were unable to reach a consensus about the custody of their two shared children, Jagger and Stella, The Ashley exclusively reports that Ryan and Mackenzie are headed to trial.

Each party, along with their respective lawyers, attempted to come up with a custody arrangement for their children during a mediation session that Ryan and Mackenzie attended—after it had been postponed multiple times. However, due to their mutual restraining order, Ryan and Mackenzie were likely unable to be in the same room during the mediation. Due to the Amanda Conner (his current pregnant fiance) scenario, Ryan and Mackenzie's attorneys knew that the mediation would fail and that no deal would be reached. According to reports, Amanda and Ryan intend to name their little daughter Presley.

Amanda Conner is not allowed around Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards's children

Currently, when Ryan sees Jagger and Stella, Amanda is not permitted to be in their presence. As long as Amanda is not there, Ryan is permitted to visit and spend the night with his parents, and the children now spend the night together. To gradually integrate Amanda into the children's lives, Ryan and Mackenzie were attempting to devise a strategy.

After losing custody of her 11-year-old son for most of his childhood owing to her addiction and legal troubles, Amanda recently regained full legal custody of him. Mackenzie still believes that Amanda and Ryan use drugs, prompting Amanda to recently take to TikTok to prove that her most recent drug tests were negative.

Amanda Conner regained custody of her son

Despite Mackenzie's purported worries for Stella and Jagger's safety, Amanda—who is permitted to be around Bentley, the adolescent boy Ryan shares with Maci Bookout—has maintained that she and Ryan are both sober and clean.

According to Amanda's recent TikTok video, Ryan routinely attends Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings, other classes, and virtual meetings about his recovery, and he gets drug-tested during his probation sessions.

Amanda Conner swears about staying clean

Fans have differing views on whether Amanda should be permitted to be near Ryan and Mackenzie's children. Although many people have praised Amanda (and Ryan) for staying clean for more than a year, other people have commented online that the couple may find it too much to bear to have frequent, unsupervised visits with Jagger and Stella so soon after giving birth to their new child and receiving custody of Amanda's son.