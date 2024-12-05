Amanda Conner dismisses claims about being kept from 'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards's children

Meanwhile, Amanda recently took to TikTok to refute rumors claiming she has been unable to interact with her fiancé's children due to alleged drug use.

In the video, she attempted to clear the air while sharing their side of the story. Amanda addressed claims circulating on fan pages about why she isn't permitted to be around Ryan's children.

According to Amanda, Mackenzie has alleged that she and Ryan are habitual drug users, a claim Amanda quickly denied. She stated Ryan was on probation and had been drug tested. In addition to his busy professional schedule, he attends classes and meetings. Amanda shared photographs of documents to defend herself, asserting that she is no longer a drug user. To top it off, she disclosed that all accusations against her had been dropped.

Amanda Conner claims to have gotten some charges against her dropped

Amanda also voiced concerns about the sudden dismissal of many allegations against her. She explained that it was straightforward, as she went to court and requested the charges be dropped.

She further explained that charges can be reduced if a person avoids any additional trouble for a year or more from the date of the initial offense. Amanda ended the video by talking about her present employment, which is at a facility where she assists individuals in similar situations to herself.

'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards blames Mackenzie Standifer as wedding to Amanda Conner gets delayed

'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards is now blaming his estranged wife for delaying the divorce procedures. On November 21, Ryan filed a Motion to Continue, accusing Mackenzie—mother of their children Jagger and Stella—of failing to provide the necessary information to proceed with their divorce.

The document reveals that the court ordered Ryan and Mackenzie to return to mediation in the case. Ryan requested that Mackenzie submit her discovery responses by December 2 and urged the judge to schedule mediation instead of proceeding to trial. In response to her soon-to-be ex-husband's assertions, Mackenzie informed The US Sun that Ryan has asked that their divorce hearing be put out four times, implying that her ex is responsible for the delay.

The soon-to-be father of four postponed a hearing to establish a temporary parenting plan for the couple's children at least four times, including in July 2022, when Ryan's counsel withdrew from the proceedings. A new lawyer filed to represent the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' star.

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023, and the following month, she filed for an Order of Protection against him. While the Order of Protection was obtained, it was later lifted during a July 2023 court session to enable Ryan to communicate with Jagger and Stella via Mackenzie. This is also around the time Ryan started seeing Amanda, whom he met in rehabilitation.