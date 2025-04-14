‘AGT’ judges weren’t ready for what this 9-year-old could do — they even changed the rules for her

'America's Got Talent' has seen many contestants who won over judges' hearts. However, this one contestant did something more than just win their hearts. Victory Brinker, a 9-year-old, created history. In 2021, season 16, the young singer came with a big dream: to get all 4 yesses, as she sweetly shared with her mom backstage before performing. Brinker also added, “When I’m singing, it makes me feel happy, happy, and happy.” Her mom added, “Victory sings morning, noon, and night,” and “it’s been her dream to sing on AGT.”

After a brief introduction, the 9-year-old Pennsylvania singer rendered a powerful opera song, ‘Juliet’s Waltz,’ in French. Howie Mandel, still smitten by the young girl's performance, said, “I was not expecting that, and you’re angelic, and I loved it. I loved it." “I loved it, too,” Heidi Klum told Brinker. She also added, “You have a beautiful voice. It was incredible. You are incredible.” “I agree. You are a star. I think you have a powerful voice. That was amazing; I loved it.” Sofia Vergara commented. However, Simon Cowell had something else in mind: “I think, you know, auditioning and turning up sometimes is important for your career. I think you've been incredibly brave to come here, I have to say..." Then he did something unexpected, gesturing to Terry Crews to come over. Cowell said, “I just want to talk to Terry for one moment,” leaving Brinker, her mom, and everyone else confused.

Speaking to Crews and all the judges privately, Cowell whispered, “How would you feel if we were to do something different this year?” After a bit, Cowell told Brikner, “We're not going to give you a yes today. We're gonna do something else we've never, ever, ever done on the show before. We're all going to give you something special.” And just like that, in a show-stopping moment, all four judges hit the Golden Buzzer together. It turned out to be an overwhelming moment for Brinker and her mother, who appeared on the stage to give her a big hug. The judges joined in to celebrate the moment. “Victory, you are going straight to the live shows,” Crews exclaimed. Cowell added, "Victory, you have the most amazing voice. You're going to Hollywood!” “I got all the Golden Buzzers!” Brinker said excitedly as she left her audition. “I’m so thankful!”

Brinker's powerful vocals also floored fans. One viewer wrote in the YouTube comments section, "She took what is literally considered one of the most difficult songs in opera from a technical standpoint as far as vocal range and technique and knocked it into orbit. And she did this at age 9. Remember that!!! And she did it in front of a live audience." Another added, “I don’t think anyone truly realizes just how freaking impossible what she did is. Like most famous singers, she CAN'T & will NEVER be able to do what she just did so effortlessly. She deserves this & so much more. Pure, beautiful talent.”

Per NBC, Brinker made it to the top 10 finalists of AGT that season. The outlet also reported that Brinker was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the youngest opera singer in 2022. Recently, Brinker, now 13, also appeared on the 'Tamron Hall Show' and shared the same enthusiasm for singing as she had on AGT. “I just want to sing all over the world and share my gift,” she said, beaming with a smile. “I just love music," she added.