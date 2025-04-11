Sofía Vergara’s unusual eating habit reportedly left Heidi Klum fuming behind the 'AGT' scenes

"They don't have much in common," said a source while talking about the alleged rift between Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have been two of the most popular judges on 'America’s Got Talent.' The duo was often seen bonding on the show, exchanging compliments and enjoying time together offscreen, making it clear they share a close-knit friendship. However, it has been reported that things might not have been as smooth behind the scenes. Reports also indicated that the reason for the rift between the two was one of Vergara's habits.

Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara at 'America's Got Talent' Season 16 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

The rumors started buzzing in April 2024, where it was suggested that Klum and Vergara's off-camera relationship is far less warm. "They are civil and go online with plenty of showy selfies, but that's as far as it goes," a show insider revealed. "They don't have much in common besides their jobs on America's Got Talent and don't share the same tastes in style, mannerisms, and especially food!" as per Life & Style.

According to the source, their differences are particularly noticeable when it comes to eating habits. "Heidi has dieted most of her life, and she’s strict about what goes into her body," the insider said. "A meal for her is raw veggies and fruit, while Sofía loves to eat and makes a big show of it, almost like she's rubbing it in Heidi's face." The source further added, "People wonder how Sofía stays so slim given the amount she eats!" Allegedly, though the two maintain a friendly appearance for the cameras, insiders claim that their connection is largely superficial, with one summing it up plainly as "a forced friendship."

The reports sharply contrast Klum and Vergara's close bond, as the duo have talked warmly about each other in recent years. During an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast, Vergara and Klum even discussed their friendship and height differences, as per Hola! "She doesn't love it when I have super high heels on," Klum joked. Host Mandel chimed in, asking Vergara, "Why does it bother you so much that Heidi would be taller than you?"

Vergara then replied honestly, "Because I look super short." Mandel tried to reassure her, saying, "You're not," and Klum agreed, adding, "She's not!" But Vergara stuck to her feelings, saying, "OK, but I'm not asking you what you think; I'm telling you how I feel. Heidi is a supermodel from the '90s!"

Not only that, but back in April 2024, Vergara and Klum were seen enjoying a fun dinner night out in Los Angeles with other friends, as reported by Hola!. Klum was all smiles in a silver sequin dress, whereas Vergara wore a white-and-yellow ensemble for the evening. The dinner group also included Simon Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and TV host Terri Seymour. Vergara shared photos from the night on Instagram, captioning them, "Finally back together! 50 different subjects in 2 hrs." Seymour added in the comments, "Oh, we covered a lot of areas tonight! Love my girls." The outing showed the strong bond between both Vergara and Klum, despite rumors of tension.