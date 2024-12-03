Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein join the ranks of reality TV clout chasers on '90 Day: The Last Resort'

Josh Weinstein has never fully acknowledged Natalie Mordovtseva as his girlfriend

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein are set to appear on '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2. However, their inclusion in the reality TV show, where couples test their love in an attempt to salvage their relationships, raises eyebrows, especially since they’ve never officially confirmed they’re a couple. While Natalie and Josh have frequently separated and reunited, it’s no secret that Josh has never fully acknowledged her as his girlfriend.

The situation began when Natalie moved to Los Angeles, California, to be with Josh while still married to her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist. Many speculated that Natalie’s interest in Josh was linked to his position in the entertainment industry, as he’s the CEO of a modeling agency. Natalie has stated that Josh funds her lifestyle, as she has no job, lives with her mother, and has a car and house provided by him. Despite this, Josh has never committed to calling her his girlfriend. Josh’s co-star and friend, Rob Warne, has even described him as a “player,” suggesting he may not be ready to settle down.

However, with the two not being married or officially a couple, they don’t quite fit the concept of '90 Day: The Last Resort'. Interestingly, they frequently appear on other shows in the 90 Day franchise, which suggests their participation may be more about chasing reality TV fame than salvaging their relationship. It’s speculated that Josh may be using Natalie for screen time, as her dramatic presence and his role as her aloof hookup partner make for great TV.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein have never officially confirmed being a couple (@tlc)

Is Josh Weinstein a paid actor on 90 Day?

It’s speculated that Josh Weinstein is a paid actor on 90 Day. The gig pays well enough that he doesn’t need to host as many roadshows for his modeling agency. Claims suggest Natalie’s move to California, her apartment, and even her Mini Cooper might be funded by her TLC contract, with Mike, Josh, Natalie, and her mom all receiving paychecks for that season.

Josh plays the semi-aloof partner while Natalie creates the drama, ensuring his spot in the franchise. Appearing on '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 is likely another easy paycheck for him, as the other castmates provide enough drama.

Natalie Mordovtseva's house and car in California might be funded by a TLC contract (@tlc)

Why Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein are incompatible

Natalie and Josh frequently clash on camera, with Natalie’s selfish behavior often taking center stage. In one instance, Natalie became upset over Josh having two children with two different baby mamas, as she desires children but Josh isn’t ready.

Similar to her previous relationship with Mike, Josh’s reluctance to start a family quickly enraged Natalie. During an emotional breakdown, she accused Josh of using her after they became intimate. Natalie also had a parking lot meltdown, feeling that Josh wasn’t giving her enough attention, and later called him "weak" after their breakup.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein often argue on camera (@tlc)

Is Josh Weinstein trying to build a connection with Sophie Sierra?

In a preview clip of '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2, Sophie Sierra reveals that Josh has been texting her on Instagram. Initially starting as friendly chats, Josh soon began sending fire emojis on her body pictures and gym Stories. Encouraged by Rob, Sophie tested his intentions by liking an emoji he sent.

Josh responded by inviting her to join him on a flight to Las Vegas. This raises speculation that Josh, anticipating Natalie might leave him due to unmet needs on the show, could be seeking a new connection to maintain his spot in the reality TV franchise.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra reveals that Josh Weinstein has been texting her on Instagram (Instagram/@robwarne)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 debuts on Monday, December 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.