'90 Day Fiance' star Natalie Mordovtseva dishes 'mean girl' vibes with a biting remark about Sophie Sierra

'90 Day Fiance' stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Sophie Sierra fuel new drama

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 has recently seen tension between the co-stars, with shocking revelations and accusations. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have called out Natalie Mordovtseva for her mean-spirited comments and backstabbing remarks about fellow cast member Sophie Sierra.

Natalie appears to be jealous of Sophie, particularly after her partner, Josh Weinstein, tried to flirt with Sophie. However, Natalie has been spreading sabotaging rumors about Sophie within the group. She made some rude comments about Sophie and told everyone that the TLC show star flirts with every man on the resort. Additionally, Natalie told Julia that Sophie has a plastic a**. Sophie was left shocked by Natalie's comments about her body, prompting her to wonder what issue Natalie could have with her. Despite knowing that her husband had flirted with Sophie, Natalie's remarks were surprisingly insulting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance)

Natalie Mordovtseva accused of being a 'clout-chaser'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's relationship appears to be on the brink of ending, and she seems to be seeking another way to stay relevant on television. Allegedly, she has expressed interest in starring on 'The Bachelorette' and was even willing to pretend to be engaged. Josh Seiter has recently leaked text messages where Natalie showed her interest in starring on the ABC show with him for a single episode.

However, she notably refused to form any physical relationship with him including kissing or holding hands. She called herself 'one of the top stars' in the leaked texts and admitted to wanting to expand her television career. '90 Day Fiance' or Bachelor Nation shows were supposed to give a glimpse into the real struggles of a person looking for a romance. However, the leaked messages have sparked controversy and questioned the legitimacy of the reality shows.

Natalie Mordovtseva accused of being a 'clout-chaser' (Instagram/@nataliemordovtseva)

Natalie Mordovtseva gives a shot at Sophie Sierra's husband Rob Warne

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva has reportedly flirted with Sophie Sierra's husband Rob Warne. Sophie has recently revealed that Natalie got cozy with Rob and touched his arm while talking to him. Sophie was left disappointed with the ongoing physical flirting.

However, Sophie has recently taken to her social media to throw shade at her marriage. The TLC show star shared a snapshot from 'Twilight ' movie and wrote, "I wish love like this existed in real life im tired of being a lover girl." She added, "My comfort movie #twilight."

Natalie Mordovtseva gives a shot at Sophie Sierra's husband Rob Warne (YouTube/@tlc)

Catch stirring relationship drama on '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.