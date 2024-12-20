'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen admits to faking romance for TLC fame

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen has continued to break his NDAs and recently exposed himself as a 'clout chaser'. In a recent social media live session, he revealed his true intentions to be on the TLC show, which was not love, and the lies he told the producers to get the part. He claimed he pretended to be a different character just to get the role. He has also shared that he has told some of the lies he could not reveal because of the contract.

However, he seemingly hinted that his romance with Faith was fake and strategically plotted. Additionally, Loren had also admitted to cheating on his partner Faith. He claimed that he was actively sleeping with another woman when he met Faith. Surprisingly, Faith was aware of his scandal and so did TLC but they continued the drama for the plot.

He has also admitted that he did everything possible for the TV gig, and it's too late for the producers to dig up the truth as he is already on the TLC show. However, TLC could still cancel his contract and ban him from further franchises. Loren seemed to be delusional and wanted to get as much attention as he could from the media and his followers to gain more fame.

Loren Allen makes a bizarre claim about Autism diagnosis

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen has recently made a shocking comment which was seemingly a dig at his co-star, Niles Valentine. Niles has openly navigated his Autism Spectrum Disorder in TLC's 'Before the 90 Days' Season 7 and Loren has reflected on his own alleged diagnosis.

He claimed in the social media video, "Niles gets to be autistic. He could say he isn't, and everyone's like "but you are," and he's like "no I don't want to be [autistic] on TV." However, he further claimed that he is autistic but "I chose not to be autistic for TV. Diagnosed autistic for like my whole life." Loren seemingly isn't aware that Autism is a disorder, not a choice.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen claims TLC pays more for drama

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Allen has claimed during 'The Kiki Podcast' that he joined the TLC show primarily to earn money, deliberately stirring up as much drama as possible to maximize his paycheck. He claimed, "I get paid more the more ridiculousness I do. The plan is that I just be as dramatic as possible, and this girl in the Philippines is just so jealous of everything that it's gonna be super easy."

However, he admitted that joining the show was a gamble, as he only had a one-way ticket and couldn’t afford a return trip. He also revealed that he never planned to marry a transgender partner, stating his original intention was to marry a cisgender woman while keeping 'ladyboys' on the side.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Faith ditched Loren Allen

'90 Day Fiancé' star Faith and Loren Allen had multiple ups and downs throughout their relationship. She notably parted ways because Loren "had sex with others." Faith admitted on the show, "I still want to be respected and loved. And I don’t want to settle with someone who cheats just because I am trans."

She added, "If someone loves me, then he should be able to respect me." Despite the drama, Faith reconciled her relationship with Allen and got engaged.