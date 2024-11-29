‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Dempsey Wilkinson juggles new role to make ends meet

A fan recently spotted ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Dempsey Wilkinson at a Christmas market, where she was working at one of the counters

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Dempsey Wilkinson is currently working as a seasonal employee to make ends meet. A fan recently spotted her at a Christmas market, where she was working at one of the counters, selling holiday goods and engaging with customers. Dempsey has previously been candid about her struggles with financial instability, which played a role in her decision to embrace a minimalist "van life." However, this lifestyle came with its own set of challenges.

During her relationship with her ex, Statler Riley, disagreements over finances were a major point of tension. Statler revealed that she had to take out loans, including a $20,000 loan for a van, to realize their shared dream of life on the road. Statler also claimed she contributed considerably more to their expenses. This led to some tension and distrust between them. Despite these struggles, Dempsey remains resilient and hardworking, often taking on temporary jobs to sustain her independent lifestyle. Fans have admired her for taking responsibility and embracing a self-sufficient approach, even amid the challenges she has faced.

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Dempsey Wilkinson at a Christmas stall (Reddit@90dayfiance)

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Dempsey Wilkinson’s ex-Statler Riley used to look after her expenses

Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' kept viewers hooked, but behind the scenes, their dynamic was more complex than what was shown on screen. According to reports, Statler played a significant role in financially supporting Dempsey during their time together. She is said to have covered many of Dempsey's expenses, from everyday essentials to larger expenses involved in the plans for them to move in together. The self-described free spirit, who had a steady job, was well-placed to support Dempsey as she tried to start living independently and pursue her dreams in the countryside.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Dempsey Wilkinson allegedly had ex-Statler Riley take out loans to fund her dreams(TLC)

'90 Day Fiancé' star Dempsey Wilkinson allegedly had ex-Statler Riley take out loans to fund her dreams

Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley's romance on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' appeared as the perfect picture of two individuals chasing dreams together. However, reports suggest that financial issues behind the scenes were creating significant stress in their relationship. She also claimed she felt pressured to take out loans. She gave up her financial safety for their dream of living in a van.

Statler mentioned she took out a loan for $20,000 to get a van. They planned to live in it together because they liked a life on the move. Statler started feeling financial pressure. She felt like she was paying more than her fair share. Later, she opened up about how money was a big issue for them.

Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley's romance on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' appeared as the perfect picture (TLC)

Who is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Dempsey Wilkinson dating now?

Dempsey Wilkinson has left behind her rocky romance with Statler Riley. Now, she's in a new relationship with Anayeli Trujillo. Dempsey's romance with Statler was marked by financial struggles and emotional challenges. However, her new relationship is much more low-key, though it still has its share of drama. Despite the shadow of Dempsey's controversial past, Anayeli has shown unwavering support for her partner, signaling a deep and strong bond between them.