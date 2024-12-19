90 Day Fiancé’ alum David Murphy dies at 66 after battling health issues

'90 Day Fiance' alum David Murphy's family paid tribute to him

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' alum David Murphy has died following several years of health challenges. According to reports, he had been battling cancer. His family announced the sad news on his social media and paid tribute to him. David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer.

The tribute revealed that David had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer's office in Nevada. His career also expanded to H&R Block and IGT. The tribute added, "His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram." The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. David is survived by his two sisters and his beloved cat, Gamera

The tribute concluded by stating, "As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David's choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Murphey (@davidjmurphey)

'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphy reflected on his health struggles

'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphy opened up about his health struggles in March 2023 during an Instagram live. He shared that he had been unwell and was staying in Las Vegas due to his medical insurance. He updated his fans about his health and noted that he had been in and out of the hospital for the last three months.

The TLC show star's liver was not working and the doctors notably failed to diagnose his disease initially. David revealed that they initially suspected hepatitis, but the test results came back negative. He explained, "My gallbladder has to come out but they can't do that because my liver's not working." However, he then admitted that he had "something going on with my pancreas too, and my kidneys."

'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphy reflected on his health struggles (Instagram/@davidjmurphey)

Why did '90 Day Fiance' stars David Murphy and Lana split?

David Murphy and Lana had been in a long-distance relationship for seven years and their romance was documented on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 4, premiered in 2020. David traveled to Ukraine multiple times to meet his girlfriend, and he finally met her in person on his fifth attempt. The two got engaged but soon called it off.

David revealed that Lana had high expectations from him after the engagement. He admitted, "She thought that, 'Well, now that we're engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,' like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment." However, he was ready to do anything for Lana but with only one condition. He wanted her to delete her profile from the dating sites but she was not ready eventually leading to their split.