‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Brian Muniz sparks health concerns with alarming neck issue

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Brian Muniz became a quadriplegic following a carjacking incident

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Brian Muniz has sparked concern among fans after a noticeable lump on his neck was spotted in the latest episode. The lump has sparked speculation among viewers about potential health issues. Brian, however, has not spoken out about the matter or updated his health status. For now, it seems to be a physical feature rather than a confirmed medical condition.

The '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star, however, already faces severe health issues after being forced to depend on a wheelchair for mobility due to a carjacking incident that caused critical spinal injuries and changed his life forever. So far, he has managed his new situation with strong resolve and grit. Now, concerns have been raised about the mass on his neck, but Brian has yet to address this latest issue.

What made ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Brian Muniz quadriplegic?

Brian Muniz was left quadriplegic after a tragic and life-altering incident. The 52-year-old, originally from Brazil, was targeted in a carjacking orchestrated by a hitman allegedly hired by an ex-partner. During the attack, Brian was shot in the spine, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite all the challenges, he has never lost hope, working as a ride-share driver and a former wheelchair rugby coach, all while sharing his story and hopes for the future with Ingrid.

'90 Day Fiancé’ star Brian Muniz says the accident was the 'best thing' that happened to him

Brian has called his traumatic carjacking, which left him quadriplegic, the "best thing" to have happened to him, according to Fox Now. The attack drastically changed his life, but he believes it helped him see things from a new perspective. Brian admitted that he lacked focus before the incident; however, the experience taught him to deeply value family, health, and life itself. He found the strength to continue in wheelchair rugby, which helped him to rebuild his life and also gave it meaning and joy.

"It sounds crazy, but really it was the best thing that happened to me. It just changed my life. From being a 25-year-old guy that really didn't give a darn about anybody, to somebody that really has to think about family and health and life and not take it for granted. So it's really opened my eyes, and only thing you can't do is stairs," said the '90 Day' star.