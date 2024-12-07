Why '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couple Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze parted ways

Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze called it quits during '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 7

In a dramatic turn of events, '90 Day Fiancé' stars Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze have parted ways with some bitter accusations against each other. Rayne accused Chidi of using his disability to manipulate and scam people by claiming that he paid his girlfriend on the show to create storylines. She further said that his vow of celibacy emotionally distanced them, almost making intimacy impossible, and straining the relationship.

Meanwhile, Chidi has denied her claims, accusing Rayne of being unfaithful and insisting he was innocent. Adding fuel to the fire, Rayne criticized TLC for unfair editing, alleging they portrayed her in a negative light while omitting moments that exposed Chidi’s alleged behavior. What started as a promising voyage for love has culminated in a very public fight.

Rayne Fernandez calls her and Chidi Ikpeamaeze ‘soulmates’

Rayne Fernandez described her connection with Chidi Ikpeamaeze as something truly rare, calling them "soulmates." Rayne explained that being with Chidi feels natural, like they've known each other in another life, and that their conversations often flow effortlessly, touching on topics that go far beyond the typical.



She emphasized that the word "soulmate" isn't just about romance for her, but finding someone who matches her energy and sees the world through a similar lens. For Rayne, Chidi brings out the best in her and makes her feel safe and loved in ways she never felt before.



Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze will not attend '90 Day Fiance' Season 7 'Tell-All' (@tlc)



What happened to Chidi Ikpeamaeze’s vision now?

Chidi Ikpeamaeze has been candid with the struggles he has faced regarding his vision, which in recent times has degenerated. As time progressed, he began to encounter severe problems with his eyesight that blurred his concentration on specific activities. This decline was attributed to a chronic medical condition that he had previously kept under control but appeared to have advanced.

Now, Chidi struggles to handle everyday activities that demand a high level of clarity, such as reading small prints or recognizing people far away. He shared this as an emotional transition he had to go through because his lifestyle had to be different and dependent on other people. Despite these, Chidi has maintained a positive outlook, often saying he's determined to adapt and not let this setback define him.