‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Review: All flash, no substance in this overhyped cringe-worthy ‘LOTR’ prequel

With such high expectations and an immense budget, it’s heartbreaking to witness the missed potential of ‘The Rings of Power’

MIDDLE-EARTH, SECOND AGE: As I sat down to watch ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2, I found myself trying to remember the last time I actually felt something while watching this show. Sure, there were stunning visuals—a swarm of butterflies forming a humanoid figure, a beautiful choir harmonizing with nature, and an eerie horde of spiders closing in on a prisoner. But when it came to emotional connections or characters I genuinely cared about, I was left wanting.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 1 had its share of mixed reviews. Critics praised its world-building and visual appeal, while audiences seemed unimpressed. It’s telling that only 37 percent of viewers who started the first season actually finished it, which is disheartening for such an ambitious project. With ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2, it felt like we were in for more of the same, without any real promise of improvement.

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 falls prey to the prequel curse

Set in Middle-earth’s Second Age, the show struggles with the prequel curse—knowing how events will unfold robs the narrative of suspense. We know Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) can’t stop Sauron (Charlie Vickers) from creating the One Ring, and we also know that Isildur (Maxim Baldry) will eventually cut it from his hand. The thrill of discovery is lost, and instead, we’re left with a story that feels flat and directionless.

The showrunners, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, seem to have taken a lighter approach compared to other successful prequels like 'House of the Dragon' or 'Better Call Saul', which successfully highlight the tragic fates of their characters. Instead, ‘The Rings of Power’ aims for a more wholesome tone, which may not resonate with everyone. This choice places a heavier burden on character development, and that’s where the show falls short.

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2's most compelling arc is not what you think

Personally, the most compelling story arc in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 involves Sauron, who has rid of his disguise as Halbrand. Now, he’s posing as Annatar, an emissary of the Valar, using elf smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to forge the Rings of Power. This thread explores the themes of manipulation and corruption, showcasing how Sauron preys on Celebrimbor’s vanity. It’s a chilling reminder of how evil creeps in, sowing distrust and greed among those who should stand together.

Yet, despite its darker themes, the show still struggles to engage viewers. The lore feels dense and overwhelming, especially for those not already well-versed in Tolkien’s works. There’s a prologue that attempts to set the stage, but it left me more confused than enlightened. The political factions battling for control of Númenor were introduced without sufficient context, making it hard to grasp their significance. I found myself wishing for a map or a simple recap to navigate the tangled web of stories.

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ should just give up after multiple failed attempts

What’s particularly frustrating is the show’s inability to create memorable characters. Sauron is an iconic villain, yet he’s described as a boring figure who lacks depth. The main characters often fall into familiar archetypes, making it difficult to connect with them on any meaningful level. The forced romances and clunky dialogue don’t help either. I wanted to root for the harfoots, but their antics felt more like a chore than charming.

The heavy marketing surrounding ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 1 seemed to suggest a groundbreaking series, but it’s clear that the excitement has dwindled. If you’re a fan eager to see Tom Bombadil, you might find a glimmer of joy here. But for many of us, it feels like the show is failing to capture the magic of Middle-earth.

As we have come to the ending of 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, I can't shake the feeling that this series has lost its way, leaving a void where the love for Middle-earth should be.

