5 plotholes in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 that just didn't make any sense

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 falters when it comes to neatly tying up the loose ends

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: AMC+ aired the series finale of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 on Sunday, September 22, marking the end of a show that has hooked fans since its debut in 2020. In the finale season, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) fought against some new and an old villain to save humanity from the biggest threat.

Amid the battle for survival, the creators ensured to address the lingering mysteries including the identity of Alex's biological father and who caused the freeze. However, they failed to tie up some loose ends, leaving us confused by the end. Take a look at all the questions that needed an explanation:

1. What did Dr Headwood show to Dr Nima in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10?

Michael Aronov in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10, Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) is in a rush to launch Gemini. Dr Headwood (Sakina Jaffrey) appears, taking Nima to a room. Nima says that he has no time for distractions, to which she says that she has something that would be of help.

We see Nima getting surprised to see what's inside the room, seemingly a soldier in a metal suit. Nima says that he doesn't understand. Headwood then calls it "the beauty of science". The screen goes black and cuts to another Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright), who prepares for the battle. We don't really come to know what exactly Headwood showed to Nima and how it helped him in his mission.

2. What was Dr Headwood doing with Liana?

Sakina Jaffrey in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Dr Headwood, with the assistance of Admiral Milius's soldier, kidnapped Liana in Episode 1 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4. We later found out that Liana was used as a leverage to take Big Alice from Andre. While it was enough motivation to abduct her, the show didn't explore in detail what Headwood was trying to do with Liana.

The most plausible theory is that she was using Liana and Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) to change more individuals into superhumans with the ability to withstand cold. However, if that is the case, why did she repeatedly claim that she was simply protecting them? The entire storyline surrounding Headwood appears to be lacking and deserves a more thorough exploration.

3. Why was Joseph Wilford's blood injected in Josie in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 5?

Katie McGuinness in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

In the final scene of Episode 5 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, we saw Headwood doing some medical treatment on Josie. The episode ended with a focus on the IV pole with Wilford's name on the blood pouch.

It didn't make sense why Wilford's blood was being injected into Josie. Or was it the other way round? In any case, this scene should have gotten an explanation to clear out the confusion.

4. What happened to the drawers?

Daveed Diggs in 'Snowpiercer' Season 1(@tnt)

The drawers on Snowpiercer remained the biggest mystery for three seasons. People were put in drawers that would knock them unconscious. The side effects were disastrous. There even came a point when we thought that these drawers were more than punishment and it could be a part of Wilford's scientific experiment. However, Season 4 has no mention of the drawers and viewers are left in suspense about their relevance.

5. How could the train be taken on and off the tracks?

A still from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

n the finale episode, Dr Nima derailed the train, guiding it into the middle of the ocean to prepare for the rocket launch. After the launch, Javi put it back on tracks. We just can't make sense out of it. How could the metal train, with almost a thousand cars, be taken on and off trains without getting derailed? But not everything has to make sense, right?

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 is available to stream on AMC+