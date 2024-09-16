'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10 Preview: Planet is in danger, can Melanie stop Nima?

Melanie Cavill and Andre Layton have one last chance to save Earth from being doomed in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The stakes are higher than ever as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance once again in 'Snowpiercer'. Season 4, which would mark the conclusion of the show, has a new villain, Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) who wants to reverse the freeze with his new scientific discovery. The problem is, that this compound could raise the toxicity level in the atmosphere and kill the entire humankind.

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9, when Alex Cavill (Rowan Blanchard) betrays Nima by not abiding by the plan of stealing Big Alice, Nima asks Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) for help. Melanie is forced to cooperate as he threatens to wipe out the entire population of New Eden. Melanie, Nima, and his soldiers arrive in New Eden, launch a gas attack, and capture Big Alice for the mission. However, Melanie has been secretly plotting against Nima. She contacts Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and asks him and his companions to board Snowpiercer and join her in a battle to stop Nima before it’s too late.

What to expect from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10?

Episode 10 would be the last time to witness this post-apocalypse world and the ordeals of the survivors of the planet. Here are all the things you can expect in the finale episode:

1. Another battle within the train

Michael Aronov and Jennifer Connelly in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Melanie's train has seen many battles since Season 1. This time, however, she is the one who has asked Andre to initiate a fight on Snowpiercer. In the final moments of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9, we saw Andre Layton, Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness), Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) boarding Snowpiercer. In the next episode, Andre and other Tailies will fight their way uptrain to stop Andre from launching Gemini.

2. Will Nima succeed in launching Gemini?

Michael Aronov in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

At this point, Nima is determined to complete his mission at any cost, even if it means getting blood on his hands. His is aware that Andre has boarded the train and Melanie is the one who betrayed him. He has to watch his steps and carefully proceed with his mission.

The official synopsis for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10 reads, "Nima tries to cut a deal and runs to the rocket control room to initiate the launch sequence." Will Nima be able to launch the rocket? Does the finale of 'Snowpiercer' mean Earth's doom? Or would Melanie and Andre be able to stop him and save the world?

3. Who'll survive the last battle?

Daveed Diggs in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Is it even the finale if it's not heartbreaking? The battle will likely claim some lives, but it's a small sacrifice to prevent human extinction. This season has witnessed several deaths, including Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), Admiral Milius (Clark Gregg), Zarah (Sheila Vand), and Ben (Iddo Goldberg). While it would be difficult to see any protagonist die, we must brace ourselves for the possibility. Either way, it promises to be an emotional episode as the show's journey concludes after four seasons.

When and how to watch 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10?

Michael Aronov and Daveed Diggs in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

After its much awaited premiere on July 21, the show followed a weekly release pattern. As per the schedule, 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10 will be released on Sunday, September 22, only on AMC+.

The finale episode will be available for those who have membership to AMC+, which comes for a price as low as $4.99/month. Nine episodes of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 are currently available to stream on AMC+ while the first three seasons of the show are streaming on Netflix.