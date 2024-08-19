‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 5: Why Joseph Wilford should tread lightly amid new friendship

Joseph Wilford makes his return in Season 4 of Snowpiercer with a new partner-in-crime

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: New rivals and unexpected alliances disrupt Andre Layton's (Daveed Diggs) fragile peace in New Eden in Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'. The relief of finding warmth on Earth and building a society after seven long years quickly faded for Andre when his daughter was mysteriously abducted.

As Andre chases Admiral Anton Milius (Clark Gregg) and negotiates a deal to rescue Liana, an old rival emerges from the shadows. Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), who made Andre's life miserable in Season 3, has once again returned to stir up trouble. Andre and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had forced him into suspension and left him on tracks in Season 3's finale, before dividing the train into two parts. Fans were left on edge, uncertain of Wilford's fate. Now that he's back, fresh challenges are bound to emerge, not only for him but also for those caught in his path.

How do Joseph Wilford and Admiral Milius become friends in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Clark Gregg as Admiral Anton Milius in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Actor Sean Bean's return as Joseph Wilford wasn't a surprise, as fans had already spotted him in the trailer for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4. Many had speculated that Wilford was likely the one who helped Milius in taking control of the train. However, it remained a mystery how the two men knew each other, until Episode 5 which finally provides some background.

Contrary to earlier speculations, there's no long-lost friendship between Milius and Wilford. Instead, Milius's soldiers found Wilford in suspension and took him into the bunkers. After regaining consciousness, he joined forces with Milius, providing crucial advice on how to hijack Snowpiercer.

Wilford's decision to help Milius wasn't out of gratitude. Instead, he viewed it as an opportunity to reclaim his engine and exact revenge on Andre and his supporters. On the other hand, Milius doesn't seem to be a very good friend to Wilford either. He has only sheltered him and has been following his suggestions because it serves him some purpose.

Admiral Milius might backstab Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' (@tnt)

In a nutshell, Wilford and Milius’s relationship is one of necessity rather than genuine friendship. They are likely to betray each other at the first opportunity that arises. Episode 5 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 already hinted that Milius doesn't care about Wilford. There's a possibility he might even side with Andre once his mission is accomplished.

Much to our surprise, Milius would go after Wilford sooner than expected. The synopsis for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 6 reads, "Nima needs more samples for his experiments, so Milius sends Wilford and the soldiers to collect; privately, Milius tells Wolf to kill Wilford."

The reason for targeting Wilford remains a mystery, as does whether the plan will succeed. Nonetheless, it’s a compelling twist that keeps us eager for the upcoming episodes.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 5 is now streaming on AMC+.