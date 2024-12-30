'1000-lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton called out for her trash-filled $37,000 Kentucky home: "I didn’t have…"

Slaton shared, "When the organizers were there, I cried my eyes out having them see that...I realized how bad it was, I was hurting my child..."

Amy Slaton, star of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters once found herself at the center of controversy for the shocking state of her $37,000 Kentucky home. The mother of two has faced backlash after pictures revealed the house in disarray, with trash, dirty clothes, soda bottles, and food containers littering every corner. The pictures, reportedly taken by someone close to the family, show a troubling picture of the single-story, three-bedroom home. The kitchen table is buried under trash and half-empty soda bottles, while the dining table is covered in a mix of clothes and food debris. (You can see the pictures here.)

A filthy, uncovered wastebasket adds to the unsanitary atmosphere. In the bedroom, piles of clothes dominate the furniture and bed, followed by candy wrappers, more soda bottles, and an air freshener. Even the living room couch isn’t spared, appearing stained and cluttered with laundry, a dog crate, and a single shoe. This isn’t the first time Slaton’s housekeeping skills have been under fire. In a previous season of the show, fans were horrified to see professional cleaners battling a cockroach infestation in her former home. Disturbingly, rat droppings were spotted under her son Gage’s crib, and Amy confessed the conditions were harmful to her child.

She shared, “When the organizers were there, I cried my eyes out having them see that. Now we’re here, it is messy, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a lot cleaner. You can walk through every room, except for [Gage’s] room. His room is a lost cause…I didn’t have anywhere to put anything, it was so small in that house, and he had a lot of stuff, but you know how babies are. I realized how bad it was, I was hurting my child.” At the time, she vowed to improve her cleaning habits, insisting her new home would be a fresh start. Slaton moved into the $37,000 Kentucky property last year after separating from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman.

The modest red-brick home, built in 1960, seemed like an ideal place for her and her two young sons, Gage and Glenn. It features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious backyard perfect for the boys to play in. Yet, the current state of the house has fans questioning Slaton’s commitment to providing a clean and healthy environment. As per The Sun, critics were quick to roast Slaton. One critic wrote, "@TLC made sure we got every angle of that mattress." Another viewer wrote, "Me watching them drag this already 'not too clean' mattress on the ground." In agreement, another critic added, "If the mattress is there for ratings, it's definitely working." Someone else wrote, "After seeing that mattress, Amy's new house is gon' be just as nasty as the 1st."

Meanwhile, Slaton’s strained relationship with her sister Tammy has also been a focal point of the show. Tammy, who has battled her own challenges, including weight issues and substance abuse, was reportedly ‘jealous’ of Slaton’s move to the new house. Salton revealed, "Tammy would never admit it, but she wants me to stick around because she's afraid of being alone…The last time she was alone by herself, she ended up with pneumonia and ended up on life support…But I still gotta do what's right for my family. Gage comes before Tammy, I'm sorry."