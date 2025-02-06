'Yellowstone' viewers think Beth Dutton’s Italian lessons are tied to a big twist: "She's planning..."

Fans are puzzled by Beth Dutton’s surprise move in' Yellowstone' Season 5, sparking wild theories, but it may have just been an unnecessary scene

After the final episodes of 'Yellowstone Season 5' aired, fans looked back on Episode 11 and speculated about what it all meant, especially for Jamie (Wes Bentley). In that episode, Beth was seen driving her Bentley down a two-lane highway. She looked fired up, full of energy, and was reciting Italian from what seemed to be a Rosetta Stone-like course, as reported by MSN.

Since Beth was always more of a city person, it was strange to see her learning Italian. She had committed to staying in Montana, only making occasional trips to Texas to visit Rip while he was away with the herd. Because of that, her sudden interest in the language didn’t seem to make sense. However, some fans believed this was a clue about what was coming. One fan speculated on a 'Yellowstone' Instagram post, “Why is she learning Italian? There has to be a clue for what she’s planning.” Another added, “She’s learning Italian for a reason, people.” Some even suggested it was a sign she was planning something big. “She’s learning how to hire the REAL, REAL Italian mafia to retaliate and take care of the threats and the enemies of @yellowstone ranch,” one person commented. Another fan joked, “Spin-off Beth and Rip vs Italian Mafia.”

As exciting as that idea sounded, it didn’t seem very likely. Some viewers even wondered if Beth had been behind the hit on Sarah Atwood, instead of Sarah’s own people turning against her. If that were true, maybe Beth had hired someone with Italian mafia connections. But without clear answers, others felt the whole scene was pointless. One disappointed fan wrote, “I feel like this whole scene was a total waste of time considering there are only two episodes left, and there are so many loose ends that need to be tied up.” Another shared their concerns, “Very erratic ending coming up. This episode was a little lame—with only a few episodes left, it’s all going to be very rushed. Hopefully, it’s not [anticlimactic] because it’s been a great show.”

The show's use of such moments has been a topic of debate, especially considering the limited time available to resolve the series' numerous plot threads. Another moment that received similar criticism was the death of ranch hand Colby in a later episode. Colby, a character who had been part of the series since earlier seasons, died unexpectedly after being kicked by a horse. Many fans felt that his death was unnecessary and served little purpose in advancing the main plot. This event also sparked discussions about the show's direction and the inclusion of such scenes, especially as the series approached its conclusion, as reported by the New York Post.

These scenes became part of a bigger debate about the show’s choices in its final season. Some fans were disappointed that the show included scenes that didn’t really matter, especially with only a few episodes left. Many worried that these extra moments took time away from important parts of the story, making the ending feel rushed, Taste Of Country reported.