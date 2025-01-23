'Yellowstone' viewers reveal the moment that made them quit watching the show: "When Beth..."

'Yellowstone' is known for its over-the-top moments but fans reveal the moment that they gave up on the show

‘Yellowstone’ started with beautiful landscapes, family drama, and high-voltage action, keeping viewers glued to their screens. However, as the seasons went by, some moments left fans raising their eyebrows in question about the show's direction. For some, these scenes marked the turning point when they decided to stop watching. Fans took to Reddit to share these specific moments and controversial scenes that made them stop watching the show altogether. One of the most talked-about moments came in 'Yellowstone' Season 4, Episode 1, when Kayce Dutton walked up to the ranch wearing a ghillie suit after the Dutton family was attacked. Fans found it absurd and unnecessary, with one remarking, “It’s not even a good ghillie suit. It’s so f***ed up.” Even John Dutton’s sarcastic comment—asking Kayce what he was hunting—seemed to mirror the audience’s confusion.

Another major complaint came when Beth survived a bomb explosion at close range. The moment seemed to be a bit beyond the line of reality for many viewers, who felt it was not realistic that she made it out relatively unscathed. “When Beth survived a bomb point blank,” a fan commented sarcastically on the same Reddit thread. Kayce’s vision quest, where he had to live in the wilderness, was also met with mixed reactions. While the cultural significance was great, fans felt this dragged and didn’t fit within the show’s overall narrative. “When Kayce did that Indian sh*t and lived in the woods like a homeless man,” a fan commented on this.

Unrealistic action scenes also became a point of frustration. The Duttons surviving a militia attack without any casualties felt too convenient, while the exaggerated fight between Summer and Beth seemed unnecessary to many viewers. Some fans lost interest when the show veered into melodrama, such as Jamie discovering he was adopted and meeting his biological father—a plot twist many felt was overly dramatic. Although this was one of the most controversial scenes of the series, as per Collider, fans found it downright melodramatic. Other moments stretched the limits of credibility even further. Rip throwing a rattlesnake in a box to attack a business rival and John having surgery performed by a veterinarian were cited as examples of the show becoming more far-fetched as it progressed. Even small moments, like a newborn calf miraculously standing and running right after being delivered, left fans rolling their eyes.

Beth’s character also became a point of contention for many. Her over-the-top behavior and seemingly invincible nature left fans divided. Some complained that Beth “did whatever she wanted with little to no consequences,” while others found her constant dramatic outbursts exhausting. The exaggerated fight scene between Beth and Summer only added to the growing frustration. While most of them agreed when a user said, "The show was so pointless!"

Moments like Rip throwing a rattlesnake at a business rival or John having surgery performed by a veterinarian seemed too far stretched for viewers. One fan summed it up by saying, “I'm OK with it being a fantasy drama, but it would have been better if it existed within the realms of reality.” Other moments were just plain weird, such as Kayce tossing a California llama rancher under a cattle guard, which one fan described as “pointless.”

These moments collectively marked the show’s decline for many fans, turning 'Yellowstone' from a compelling drama into something that felt unrealistic and over-the-top. While the series still holds a special place for some, these scenes served as breaking points for others who decided it was time to tune out. Despite these criticisms, Yellowstone remains a cultural phenomenon, sparking debate and discussion even after its final episode aired.