The curtain might have officially fallen on 'Yellowstone', but it seems the Dutton family’s story isn’t over yet. The series finale aired in December 2024, leaving fans with a mix of emotions. While some felt it wrapped things up satisfactorily, others felt it was rushed and incomplete, especially without Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Now, one of the show’s beloved stars, Forrie J. Smith, is giving fans a reason to hold onto hope. His recent Instagram post has sparked fresh speculation that Taylor Sheridan may not be ready to hang up his cowboy boots just yet.

Smith, who played Lloyd Pierce, shared a short video wearing a 'Yellowstone' Ranch jacket on Monday, January, where he spoke directly to the show’s loyal audience. Smith said, “Hey, Yellowstone addicts, I would stay together... Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over.” While he didn’t spill many details, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale opened up plenty of doors, particularly for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). After years of drama, betrayal, and heartbreak, the couple made a big move to Dillon, Montana, leaving the Yellowstone Ranch behind. It felt like a fresh start for them, and we couldn’t help but wonder if this new chapter might set the stage for a spin-off or sequel, as reported by Collider.

Kelly Reilly’s recent activity on Instagram has only added fuel to the fire. Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, took a moment to reflect on the show’s ending in a heartfelt post. Finn Little, who plays Carter, Beth and Rip’s surrogate son, left an emotional comment saying, “Thank you Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure. X.” Reilly’s reply was just as touching: “You and I just beginning xx love you.” For fans, those words felt like a hint that there’s more story to tell between Beth, Rip, and Carter, as reported by TV Guide.

Further, when a fan boldly asked Reilly if a Beth and Rip spin-off was in the works, her response was simple. She replied, “True,” paired with a white heart emoji. While this may not be an official confirmation, this comes just days after reports suggesting that Hauser and Reilly had already signed on for a spin-off focusing on their characters, as per Town&Country.

While Taylor Sheridan has remained tight-lipped about what’s next, Smith’s video and Reilly’s cryptic comments have sparked hope among fans. Whether it’s a spin-off or a new chapter, it seems 'Yellowstone' might not be over just yet. Until we know more, stay tuned to MEAWW!