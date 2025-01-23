‘Yellowstone’ fans outraged as Taylor Sheridan gets it wrong yet again with a surprise death

One critic wrote, “He was never the villain but for whatever reason Sheridan made him one in the final few episodes...”

The highly anticipated ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 finale delivered its signature drama, but left fans divided over Jamie Dutton’s shocking demise. For a character as complex and tormented as Jamie, his abrupt death felt not only predictable but also a missed opportunity for meaningful storytelling. In Episode 14, the tension between Jamie and his vengeful sister Beth reaches its boiling point. After the death of patriarch John Dutton and the sale of the family ranch, Beth confronted Jamie at his home. Armed with bear mace and unrelenting rage, Beth attacked Jamie, accusing him of complicity in their father’s murder— a crime that was actually orchestrated by Jamie’s girlfriend, Sarah Atwood.

The fight escalated into a brutal brawl, culminating in Beth stabbing Jamie while her husband Rip restrained him. Jamie’s lifeless body was then disposed of, leaving Beth to fabricate a story for the authorities. For many fans, this ending to Jamie’s arc was deeply disappointing. On Reddit, a fan slammed, “Never felt hatred towards Jamie or saw him as the villain but did have great annoyance with Taylor’s writing of him. If he was supposed to be a terrible guy, why did I have sympathy for him and annoyed that his character’s actions weren’t any worse than the ‘good’ guys on the show?” Another added, “He deserved a better ending than being thrown into a pit. This was pathetic,” Dexerto reported.

I always said from the beginning of @Yellowstone that Beth would kill Jaime! — Megan Martinez (@MeganMarti15083) December 16, 2024

The central criticism lies in the wasted potential of Jamie’s character. Throughout ‘Yellowstone,’ Jamie is showcased as a man desperate to prove his worth, often crushed under the weight of his family’s expectations and manipulations. His final moments, however, reduced him to a mere pawn in Beth’s vendetta, ignoring the layers of complexity that the actor brought to the role over five seasons. Fans were quick to point out the imbalance in the storytelling in the finale. While Beth and Rip received a clear path forward— purchasing a new ranch and securing their future— Jamie’s story was cut short in somewhat of a rush that many felt was an injustice.

Chiming in, a fan remarked, "I always said from the beginning of 'Yellowstone' that Beth would kill (Jamie)!" In a similar vein, a comment also read, "The ending to this show was terrible! John would not have wanted this!" Meanwhile, one celebrated, "Yay for Beth! I was hoping we would get this. Go to hell, Jamie! Thank you for giving us such a great show. And loved the ending. Looking forward to the spinoff." Another reasoned, "I watched the season finale of 'Yellowstone', and it felt more like a series ending show. It was good. If it continues for next season, it will feel more like an off-shoot show." In response, a critic noted, “What would they have to go off on? The ranch is gone,” as noted by Today.

(L-R) Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, and Kevin Costner attend the 'Yellowstone' premiere at Paramount Pictures on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

The criticism extended to series creator Taylor Sheridan, whose writing choices have ignited debate. By cornering Jamie in the latter half of the season, the show failed to fully explore his response to John’s death, Sarah’s betrayal, and the collapse of his political ambitions. Could Jamie’s fate have been handled differently? Many fans believe so.