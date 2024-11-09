NineteenTwenty on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy jackets that serve a very interesting purpose

Founder Ashley Sankar and her husband Zach pitched their convertible clothing brand, NineteenTwenty, in Shark Tank Season 16, Episode 4

PHOENIX, ARIZONA: Brands like 1920 or NineteenTwenty are the outcome of the fusion of fashion, utility, and ease of use. In Episode 4 of ABC's 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Ashley Sankar, the company's creator, and her husband, Zach Sankar, showcased 1920 Clothing items to prospective investors, emphasizing their ability to provide convertible apparel that suits any other lifestyle.

Ashley demonstrated how a convertible jacket could become the latest fashion trend for people around the world, hoping to secure an offer from at least one of the sharks. 1920 aims to provide every single customer with both a high sense of design and the practicality of "smart" clothes through modernity and sustainability.

Zach and Ashley Sankar to appear in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 4 to pitch their company, NineteenTwenty (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is NineteenTwenty?

1920 redefines the fundamentals of fashion by fusing elegance and innovation. As a leader in the industry, the company is committed to transforming how customers perceive clothing, pushing beyond the boundaries of traditional fashion. The team at 1920 aims to create a wardrobe that not only improves your appearance but also your quality of life. They are now at the forefront of the fashion industry thanks to their innovative approach to design.

1920 proudly presents its innovative jacket and windbreaker, a ground-breaking invention that combines a jacket, tote, vest, and cushion into a single, fashionable ensemble, revealing the future of utilitarian fashion. This is a fashion revolution that goes against the grain and upends the status quo; it's more than simply clothes. The company firmly believes in the power of stylish functionality, with each piece of clothing thoughtfully designed to offer more than just a look—it's a way of life. In 1920, they created trends rather than merely following them.

Shark Tank's NineteenTwenty offers convertible clothing designed to fit your lifestyle (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Who is the founder of NineteenTwenty?

Ashley, a graduate of Auburn University, found her artistic side when her hectic schedule became too much to handle. Constantly traveling and carrying multiple items for long periods, she envisioned 1920—a clothing solution designed to simplify her life and the lives of millions of others. Ashley wanted to develop a clothing line in 1920 that included chic coats, some of which could be converted into multipurpose bags. In 2016, she took the next step by filing for a patent.

After receiving the patent, Ashley decided to turn her concept into a business, leading to the creation of 1920 Clothing. Ashley founded the 1920 apparel brand in 2018 while serving as a US Army Logistics Officer in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Ashley hails from a small town just south of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to managing the obligations that come with being a business owner, her drive to succeed pushed her to keep going, never stopping there. She was employed at EY for three months in 2019 as an inventory analyst. From September 2019 until March 2020, Ashley also worked at Siemens as a Forecast Analyst.

Ashley then moved to Siemens Energy and worked there for almost a year as the Logistics Manager. She was given the chance to return to EY in June 2021, this time in the role of Senior Business Consultant - Supply Chain and Operations.

Furthermore, she stayed for 11 months before moving to Amazon, where she continues to work as a Senior Program Manager. In 2022, she formally launched 1920, a brand dedicated to creating innovative apparel that enhances the practicality and convenience of its customers' lives.

Ashley Sankar is the founder of NineteenTwenty (Facebook/@ashleysankar)

What is the cost and how to buy NineteenTwenty?

Jackets from 1920 come in a variety of sizes and lengths, ranging from XS to 5X. The jackets in the SZN 004 Puffers category range in price from $228 to $278, while the jackets in the SZN 003 Windbreakers category cost between $72 and $148.

In addition to coats, 1920 also offers the $61 Ultimate Skirt in a variety of colors. Similar to the jackets, several of these skirts may also be used as a multipurpose bag. You can explore and purchase these items directly on their official website.

Shark Tank's NineteenTwenty embodies convenience and functionality (Facebook/@heynineteentwenty)

Where is NineteenTwenty now?

Ashley decided to enter the 2023 Pitch Competition, just one year after 1920's debut. Despite the fact that her business failed, the entrepreneur received $1,000, an investor, a lot of new potential clients who were interested in her items, and a loaner who helped them buy supplies for their 2024 pop-up in New York City.

However, 1920 Clothing won the Most Innovative Award for the patented convertible jacket at the Grand Central University (GCU) Canyon Ventures Founders Forum Cohort 001 Demo Day in December 2023. The company made around $196,000 in sales in just eight months without a marketing program.

During the event, Ashley and her team showcased their innovative coats by transforming them into tote bags capable of holding laptops and other devices. 1920 hosted a pop-up store in New York City for President's Weekend in 2024. The event was a huge success, raising almost $27,000.

In April, Ashley and her team also appeared on the podcast More Than a Title. Following the success of their first pop-up in New York City, they are planning another pop-up event on November 16, 2024. They continue to develop new designs and hues in the Dream Puffers category as they aim to achieve even greater heights with 1920. Ashley and her crew, which includes her husband, Zach, also intend to give out their unique coats to the homeless and other underprivileged individuals by 1920.

Ashley Sankar decided to enter the 2023 Pitch Competition, just one year after 1920's debut (Facebook/@heynineteentwenty)

Who will steal the deal?

We feel Robert Herjavec may invest in 1920, during his first appearance in 'Shark Tank' Season 16.

Robert Herjavec may invest in NineteenTwenty in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 4 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 4, airs on ABC on Friday, 8 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like NineteenTwenty, FYSH Foods, Moonies, and Terrashroom.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.