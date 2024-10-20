'Shark Tank' guest judge Rashaun Williams' wife has an alter ego with a very cool name

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Rashaun Williams has showcased his entrepreneurial expertise with his standout presence on 'Shark Tank' Season 16. However, it's not just Rashaun's professional achievements that set him apart; his wife, LaNēah Williams, shines just as brightly in the business world. Her resume is filled with lucrative surprises that are sure to impress everyone.

LaNēah, known by her stage name Starshell, boasts an established music career and claims to be a Grammy-winning songwriter. Once a protege of Mary J Blige, she gained recognition with her song 'Birthday Girl', which became a minor hit and resonated with fans, turning into something of an anthem. LaNēah transformed this hit into a business opportunity, initially focused on selling birthday merchandise but later expanding into a broader mission of celebrating women and promoting mental health and wellness. This pivot was inspired by the tragic suicide of her sister, leading LaNeah to build a platform dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Her business venture received backing from Value Investment Group, an investment firm founded by Rashaun. Interestingly, this connection is how the two lovebirds first crossed paths. Throughout her entrepreneurial journey, Rashaun has been incredibly supportive of LaNēah. Their successful business collaboration eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship, culminating in their marriage in May 2022.

'Shark Tank' guest judge Rashaun Williams' wife LaNēah Williams has been accused of being a homewrecker

During her time as a protégé of Mary J Blige, LaNēah found herself embroiled in a scandal, with headlines suggesting she was the alleged mistress of Mary's manager and husband, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs. At that point, LaNēah was signed to Blige's Matriarch Record company. In 2017, while filming her documentary 'The Making of Strength of a Woman', Mary confirmed the rumors, referring to LaNēah as her "Becky with the good hair." She made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with LaNeah anymore and did not want her involved in her music. In response, LaNēah has firmly denied all allegations, calling them "absolutely not true."

The inspiration behind LaNēah Williams' Birthday Girl movement

LaNēah Williams' Birthday Girl movement began after the tragic suicide of her sister. However, it didn't stop there. LaNēah strives to elevate her brand, aiming to partner with the Jed Foundation (JED), a leading organization dedicated to young adult mental health. Speaking about her vision for the platform, LaNēah told TechCrunch, "I was aiming for a world where every woman loves and celebrates themselves." She also refers to her business as a community, highlighting its focus on support and connection.

LaNēah Williams is the creative director of a leading business management firm

LaNēah has ventured into several areas, including her podcast series, It Was All A Dream, which focuses on fostering conversations about wealth building, financial literacy, and pursuing one’s dreams. She is joined by co-host JoAnne Sabir, a serial entrepreneur, as they discuss hopes, dreams, and passions, along with ways to bring them to fruition. In addition to her podcast, LaNēah serves as the Program Director of the Kemet Institute. She is also the Creative Director of Antimatter Business Partners, a leading business management firm empowering partnerships for modern athletes.

