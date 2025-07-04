‘Yellowstone' and 4 other TV shows that should've ended with every character in prison and for the right reasons

Here are the most mindblowing series that had a plotline that should have had all of its characters in prison

Many series we have enjoyed over the years have had plots that were utterly interesting yet disturbing. Be it ‘Breaking Bad’ starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul or the Kevin Costner legendary western entry, ‘Yellowstone.’ The fact that the events shown in the shows didn’t take place in the real world was the reason why the characters in them did not end up in prison. It is crucial to know that Costner himself had once admitted that the characters in his “modern-day ranching story “should be in prison," while talking to Screen Rant. Below are the shows in which the characters were involved in criminal activities and should have been locked up by its conclusion.

Yellowstone

The western drama showed its characters being closely involved in criminal activities. Throughout the series, the characters proved that they are not the people you wish to be around. The reason why ‘Yellowstone’ was so addictive was the Duttons. They were manipulative and had connections all around, with the skills of killing and the talent of scheming.

Breaking Bad

The series is entirely based on a crime. Moreover, the events that took place in 'Breaking Bad' were highly influenced by Mexico, due to the location sharing the borders with the state region, as per Business Insider. While we enjoyed the adrenaline-rushed chase, and a new adventure which was not only drug dealing but in fact producing it, not so surprisingly, spoke of crimes. Coming to the characters, most of the allies of the two leads or their foes were big shots in the drug industry. It was just ‘Narcos’ but where no one disliked the good old chemistry professor. The only characters who did not deserve to be in jail were Walter Jr. and Hank.

Succession

A family full of criminals is what this series was about. They are bad, and on top of that, the characters in the series were filthy rich. Talking about the real-world scenarios, this series was a perfect depiction of how the wealthy can control the world and the situations around them. The charter of Waystar Royco had some pretty shady business practices. Meanwhile, it was clear that Tom and Greg were the masters in destroying evidence, which again is a crime. Surprisingly, the two end up becoming good characters towards the end of the series.

Your Honor

Another series showcasing the deep voice of Cranston and his disgraceful acts as a judge. This was the series that showed him locked up in prison; however, the rest of the characters in the show were free to take a stroll around the world. Getting to Eugene, we get it that he was young and traumatized, which was why he shot Adam. But hey, that was a crime in Season 1.

Ozark

Jason Bateman gave his best performance in the series that won hearts globally. But let's be real, it was just about killings, gaining power, money laundering, being involved in a cartel, and more deaths. Well, this series did actually put some of its characters in prison, but to be honest, each one in the show deserves a prison sentence. Talking about the Byrde family and their heinous actions, they got away with the sentence way too easily after the stunts they pulled out, and Marty and Wendy breaking the law frequently.