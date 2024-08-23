Will there be 'The Frog' Season 2? Here's the renewal status for Netflix's crime thriller series

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: 'The Frog' on Netflix may have hooked you with its suspenseful storytelling, but its future may leave you disappointed as there's no guarantee of a second season. Starring Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si, and Lee Jung-eun in lead roles, the eight episodic series runs two timelines simultaneously, set two decades apart and yet sharing a bizarre connection.

All the episodes of the show were released simultaneously, letting fans wrap up their month with a gripping suspense thriller. Although the storytelling may not work for everyone, owing to its sluggish pace and frustrating switch between timelines, it is bound to attract fans of the crime genre, thanks to the gripping trailer and synopsis.

Why there may not be Season 2 for 'The Frog'?

If you have already finished watching 'The Frog' and wondering if another season is on its way, you might be disappointed. Netflix has rolled out this South Korean thriller as a limited series, meaning there won't be a follow-up season.

Moreover, Son Ho-young, writer of the show, has summed up the story in its finale episode, leaving little to no scope for another season. 'The Frog' unfolded as a slow-burning thriller, and another season might only diminish the impact of what the series has already delivered.

What happened in 'The Frog' Season 1?

Spread across eight episodes, 'The Frog' switches between timelines- the present day and the year 2000. In the present day, Jeon Young-ha (played by Kim Yoon-seok) runs a pension house alone in the forest. Despite the summer season, his business is down, yet he appears to be happy with his life. When a mystery woman named Yoo Seong-a (Go Min-si), and her son arrive in the town, bizarre events begin to unfold.

In the year 2000, we meet Gu Sang-jun, played by Yoon Kye-sang, who runs a motel in the countryside. When he offers a room to a mysterious stranger stranded in the rain, he and his family plunge into an inescapable downward spiral.

Bridging the two stories set two decades apart, is Detective Yoon Bo-min who ends up investigating both cases.

The official synopsis for 'The Frog' reads, "One tranquil summer, a mysterious woman checks into a vacation rental — triggering events that disrupt the lives of the owner and those around him."

