SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: It's time for the horrors of Yoo Seong-a (Go Min-si) to end in 'The Frog' who disrupted the lives of the entire town since her arrival. In 'The Frog' Episode 8 titled, 'We'll have a lot to talk about', Detective Yoon Bo-min (Lee Jung-eun) finally has her in custody and now she is tasked to gather enough evidences to indict her.

However, the bloodshed doesn’t stop with Yoo Seong-a’s arrest. The gruesome mystery thriller escalates with even more violence, as the body count rises and the tension thickens before the story reaches its chilling conclusion.

Does Yoo Seong-a pay for her crime 'The Frog'?

In 'The Frog' Episode 8, Bo-min can't keep Seong-a in custody due to lack of evidence. After she is let go, Bo-min races against time to gather some evidence that could incriminate her. Meanwhile, Jeon Young-ha (Kim Yoon-seok) also plans to hunt her down to avenge what she did to his daughter before she flees out of the country. When Jeon reaches Seong-a's abode, he discovers that Ha Jae-sik already has her at gunpoint, with her father's permission to eliminate her. However, Seong-a tries to manipulate him into killing Jeon by revealing his role in covering up the murder of Si-hyeon.

As Jae-sik stands in anger and agony discovering how his son was killed, Bo-min arrives and asks him to put his gun down. Both of them want the same thing- Yoo Seong-a must pay for her crimes. However, both have different ways in mind. While Bo-Min wants to put her behind bars, Jae-sik wants immediate justice. He forces Bo-min to put her gun down and then turns towards Seong-a to kill her. Yeon interrupts and the gun falls on the floor. Things go awry from here on. Seong-a grabs the weapon and shoots Bo-min before trying to escape. Jae-sik follows her and shoots her to death.

Is Jeon Young-ha's daughter alive in 'The Frog'?

Jeon Young-ha, who was otherwise a peace-loving man, faced immense rage when Yoo Seong-a harmed his daughter in 'The Frog' Episode 7. Luckily, she was found alive and was admitted to the hospital. Jeon later learned that she was pregnant. By the end of the episode, we see his daughter holding her toddler, hinting that it's a happy ending for her.

How does 'The Frog' end for Ha Jae-sik?

Driven by the agony of his son's murder by his own wife, Ha Jae-sik took the ultimate revenge. He gets arrested for killing Yoo Seong-a in the finale episode. However, he receives help from his father-in-law who sends his lawyer to prison to help Jae-sik, the killer of his young daughter. With Yoo Seong-a's death, peace finally returns to the town although it leaves unforgettable scars on everyone's life.

