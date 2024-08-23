‘The Frog' Review: Ambitious South-Korean thriller falls prey to wobbly storytelling

'The Frog', streaming on Netflix, attempts to deliver a mystery plot by intertwining events from two timelines

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: As a fan who obsesses over crime thrillers, 'The Frog' on Netflix had been on my watch list for quite some time. South Korean dramas have come a long way from their widely known reputation for delivering clichéd romance stories. They've evolved to offer serious content, ranging from political dramas to action-adventures and murder mysteries.

'The Frog' offers a blend of suspense, mystery and drama woven in dual timelines, to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Yet, it miserably fails to meet our expectations when it comes to delivering an engaging and nail-biting binge watching experience.

'The Frog' disappoints with its garbled plot

Lee Jeong-eun in 'The Frog' (@netflix)

The story is split in two timelines- the present day and the year 2000. In the present time, we meet Jeon Young-ha, a retired man running a modest pension house whose life turns upside down with the arrival of Yoo Seong-a, a mysterious woman. In the past, the story focuses on Gu Sang-jun, a motel owner, who finds himself and his family in a devastating downward spiral after offering shelter to a stranger. The two timelines are bridged by Yoon Bo-min, a female detective who ends up investigating both cases happening two decades apart.

While most crime shows focus on the gruesome crimes and the psyche of the criminals, 'The Frog' deviates to explore how these crimes impact the ordinary bystanders. While it’s a bold move, the series fails to keep the pace interesting. There's too much time spent on small talks between the characters that don’t actually advance the plot. The mystery feels incoherent, with the narrative switching between timelines too often, leaving the viewers confused and frustrated at times.

The lack of consistency and slow burning nature of the plot eventually fails to build the necessary tension to keep viewers hooked. There's a philosophical angle to add to the depth but its repetitive reference comes out rather forced and unnecessary.

'The Frog' offers decent performances

Yoon Kye-sang in 'The Frog' (@netflix)

Despite the wobbly storytelling, the Netflix series contains some redeeming qualities. The characters, particularly Gu Sang-jun and Jeon Young-ha, are well-drawn and offer moments of genuine emotions.

Yoon Kye-sang skillfully portrays Sang-jun's emotional openness while by Kim Yoon-seok impresses us with his reserved demeanor. Both the lead actors deliver strong performances, trying to make up for the uneven plot.

Lee Jung-eun as detective Yoon Bo-min is a strong character that adds the much-needed rush to the slow-paced narrative. Go Min-si plays mystery woman Yoo Seong-a. She wears fashionable clothes and is truly a pretty distraction from the otherwise depressing tone. Yet, she misses the scope of being a strong female antagonist.

Even though you'll find moments of intrigue spread across the eight episodes, the disjointed storytelling and lack of clear direction may leave you frustrated by the end.

'The Frog' is now streaming on Netflix