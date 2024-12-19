How Laid's shocking ending sets up a perfect sequel

'Laid' concludes with a surprising twist, hinting at a possible sequel

Contains spoilers for 'Laid'

Packed with hearty laughs and a plot that is too mindless to make sense, Peacock's 'Laid' has fans wondering if we will get to see Ruby's (Setaohianie Hsu) quirks on the screen.

Based on the Australian show of the same name, 'Laid' employs a strange phenomenon where Ruby is at its core. Ruby's ordinary life takes a drastic turn when it is revealed that her former lovers are dying.

Horrified with the realization that she is the common thread and can be responsible for the mess, Ruby decides to warn her former lovers before it gets too late. Despite being an adaptation, 'Laid' stands firm with its comedic elements and stellar performances, making fans demand 'Laid' Season 2.

Will there be a 'Laid' Season 2?

Michael Angarano, Zosia Mamet, and Stephanie Hsu in a still from 'Laid' (Peacock)

Originally intended to be a series with eight episodes, 'Laid' is based on the Australian show of the same name. The rom-com show ended on a cliffhanger as Ruby is still waiting for the solution of her hex. However, there is no official confirmation from Paramount or any of the actors involved in the series.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of a second season. The critical acclaim, popularity, and fan adoration for the series could potentially pave the way for a sequel, even if it wasn't initially anticipated at the start of the arrangement.

What could the storyline for 'Laid' Season 2 be?

Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet in a still from 'Laid' (Peacock)

One of the first things that 'Laid' Season 2 should reveal is Isaac’s (Tommy Martinez) fate, if he survives or not. Furthermore, 'Laid' Season 2 should reveal more about the Ruby family curse and the central mystery. 'Laid' Season 2's focus should be more on learning about her father’s past and his history with the curse and how it could unfold that her family has been haunted by this inexplicable pattern of doomed relationships for generations.

In addition, the romantic entanglements of 'Laid' Season 2 will further reveal the love entanglement of Ruby's life. It would be exciting to see how Ruby's connection with Isaac unfolds. It could be possible that 'Laid' Season 2 finally makes Ruby realize her love for Richie (Michael Angarano), and she ends with the man. While it's too soon to speculate about the future, it would be exciting to see how 'Laid' Season 2 unfolds against the mysterious hex.