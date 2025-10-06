When is ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ coming out? Here’s the latest update on Disney’s next Sanderson sisters movie

The Sanderson Sisters might rise again, but fans are starting to wonder if the magic has stalled in Salem.

With Halloween just around the corner, there’s one film that always finds its way back onto every spooky season playlist: ‘Hocus Pocus.’ The 1993 Disney classic has become a holiday tradition. After fans spent nearly three decades wishing for a follow-up, Disney granted their wish with ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in 2022. And it turned out to be pure magic for the studio. The sequel reunited Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the mischievous Sanderson Sisters, who once again wreaked havoc in modern-day Salem. The movie became a massive streaming success, setting a record as the most-watched Disney+ original film at the time of its release.

So, it was no surprise when Disney confirmed that ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ was in development just months later. But now, more than two years later, fans are left asking: Where is the third film? Despite its official announcement in 2023, ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ hasn’t made much visible progress. Disney revealed that production was in early stages that summer, but shortly after, the project appeared to lose momentum. Even after the Hollywood writers’ strike ended in late 2023, updates have been scarce.

Screenwriter Jen D’Angelo, who penned ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ did confirm that the story was still being developed, telling Entertainment Weekly, “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.” Unfortunately, as of October 2025, there’s been no concrete news about filming, casting, or even a potential release date.

The latest update came in July 2025, when Jessica Parker addressed the project during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ When asked about ‘Hocus Pocus 3,’ Parker admitted that progress has been slow: “No more developments other than we would like to do it. We’ve been having some conversations.” That comment suggests that the film hasn’t moved beyond the discussion phase, meaning a full script might still be in the works, with production yet to be scheduled.

While Disney hasn’t officially confirmed the returning cast, all three Sanderson Sisters have expressed enthusiasm about reuniting again, if the opportunity arises, according to Parade. At the moment, ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ remains a cauldron of potential waiting to bubble over. The creative team appears to be taking its time developing a story worthy of the franchise’s legacy. But without active production, fans may be in for a long wait before the Sanderson Sisters take flight again. Still, given Disney’s history of reviving beloved properties and the streaming success of ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ it’s unlikely the studio will abandon Salem’s most famous witches for good.