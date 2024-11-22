Will there be 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 2? Fate of critically-shredded show hangs in the balance

As Joshua Jackson-starrer 'Doctor Odyssey' concludes, anticipation for another season grows

Ryan Murphy's newest medical drama for ABC made quite a buzz upon its debut. 'Doctor Odyssey', featuring Joshua Jackson in the lead, signed us up for an intriguing journey of high-stakes medical crisis on board a luxury cruise ship. As the medical drama concludes its run with Episode 8, anticipation for its renewal grows. Sadly, there’s been no official green light for a second season as of November 2024.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the show premiered on September 26, introducing Jackson as the charming yet complex Dr Max Bankman, Don Johnson as Captain Massey, and Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale completing the medical team by playing Nurse Avery Morgan and Nurse Tristan Silva respectively. Each episode kicked off with a fresh sail where the crew faced unique medical emergencies. ABC kept this season short and crisp by offering only eight episodes while leaving viewers wondering if 'Doctor Odyssey' will set sail for a second season.

'Doctor Odyssey' opened to remarkable viewership

Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale in 'Doctor Odyssey' (ABC)

ABC strategically placed the release of 'Doctor Odyssey' between its heavyweights '9-1-1' and 'Grey’s Anatomy'. Fans immediately turned their attention to this new medical drama to fill the void of the other two shows. The outcome? Well, the premiere garnered a whopping 16.5 million multiplatform viewers tuned in within 35 days of its airing, reported Deadline. Now that's no small feat, even for a Ryan Murphy production. As the season progressed, the growth was slow but steady for this new show as it continued to attract an even larger audience.

Here's why the renewal of 'Doctor Odyssey' may be delayed

Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney/@tinathorpe)

Despite the good viewership, the creators and the network have been taking their own sweet time to make an announcement regarding its renewal or cancellation. Why the hesitation, you may wonder?

Well, networks generally follow a cautious approach, especially with freshman shows. For now, we can assume that ABC is doing further math that would govern the show’s future. More than just viewership, they need to look into advertising revenue, fan engagement, and streaming potential.

As the official announcement is pending, our assumption is that 'Doctor Odyssey' might return for another season. Ryan Murphy has a reputation for creating addictive dramas, and his longstanding relationship with ABC adds to the trust. And when it comes to 'Doctor Odyssey' in particular, it has an element of novelty, setting it apart from the medical dramas we generally see. For now, we request you to stay tuned and wait for the official word.

'Doctor Odyssey' Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+