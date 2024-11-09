'Doctor Odyssey' doubles down on favourite fan theory that ceases to die down

'Doctor Odyssey' might not be what it seems like accoding to this one fan theory that might be true

Warning: This article contains spoilers and speculations for 'Doctor Odyssey'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since 'Doctor Odyssey' premiered, it has kept fans guessing about what’s really going on. Joshua Jackson stars as Max Bankman, a doctor who takes a job on a super-luxurious cruise ship after being the first Covid-19 patient. But many viewers think things aren’t quite what they seem. According to a popular fan theory, Max isn’t actually on a cruise ship at all. Instead, some believe he could be in a kind of purgatory or even experiencing a Covid-19 fever dream.

Clues throughout the show fuel these suspicions: strange conversations, blinding lights in scenes, and sudden flashbacks to Max’s time in the hospital. Even Joshua Jackson himself has admitted he finds the theory interesting and said that some of the cast members have wondered the same thing. With each episode, Doctor Odyssey adds more to the mystery, keeping fans hooked and making the “fever dream” theory harder to ignore.

Is Max really on the Odyssey?

Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney)

One of the biggest hints about this theory is how unusual the Odyssey feels. Everything about the ship is bright and almost too perfect, from the golden glow coming through the windows to the soft, dream-like lighting in key scenes, like when Ken dies in Episode 3. There’s a scene at dinner where the captain, Massey, tells Max, “This ship is as far from hell as you can get. This ship is heaven.”

Lines like this make fans wonder if Max’s reality might be more of a dream or even a subconscious state. Then, in Episode 3, we see flashbacks of Max’s life during his Covid struggle, where he’s near death and experiencing a hazy, almost unreal memory of the hospital. These flashbacks, plus the symbolic scenes in the Odyssey, have led viewers to wonder if Max might be stuck somewhere between life and death, with the Odyssey acting as a temporary, otherworldly escape.

What if the fever dream theory in 'Doctor Odyssey' is true

Ryan Murphy's 'Doctor Odyssey' is a medical drama starring Joshua Jackson in lead (@disney)

If this fan theory turns out to be correct, 'Doctor Odyssey' could go in a few different directions. The story might end with Max finally “waking up,” realizing he’s been in a coma or other subconscious state the whole time. Or, the show could keep the audience in on the secret while Max stays unaware, creating a bittersweet story where he’s living a dream life in the Odyssey while his family waits for him to wake up in the real world.

Another twist could involve Max waking up convinced that the Odyssey is real, sending him on a quest to find it in real life. This storyline would allow the show to explore the balance between dreams and reality while keeping fans intrigued. No matter where 'Doctor Odyssey' goes, this theory adds a layer of suspense that keeps fans tuning in each week, eager to see if Max is really on a ship or living in a dream he may never wake up from.

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer

'Doctor Odyssey' is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Friday