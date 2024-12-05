Will there be 'Black Doves' Season 2? Keira Knightley's spy drama has an exciting update

'Black Doves' Season 1 arrived on Netflix on December 5, marking an exciting addition to spy category

Contains spoilers for 'Black Doves' Season 1

'Black Doves' made its much-awaited debut on Thursday, December 5. But even before its premiere, Netflix treated its fans with the confirmation of the show's return for another season. This means that Helen Webb's adventures aren't over just yet.

Season 1 of 'Black Doves' introduced us to the double life of Helen, played by Keira Knightley. When her lover, Jason is secretly murdered, she embarks on a mission to avenge his death, all while keeping her identity a secret from her husband Wallace, an ambitious government servant. With her being in the center, there are multiple subplots- one of Sam's who has been sent by Reed to protect Helen. The second is the murder of the Chinese ambassador in the US which triggered political chaos. By the end of Season 1, we discover who killed Jason and the ambassador. Spoiler here: Helen is also able to take revenge. But the finale makesan intriguing setup for Season 2.

What to expect in 'Black Doves' Season 2?

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@ludovicrobert)

In the 'Black Doves' Season 1 finale, Helen and Sam kill Alex and Trent Clark. Though Helen has avenged the murder of Jason, the troubles for her have just begun. In the next season, she and Sam might face serious consequences for killing the Clarks.

The sub-plot around the Chinese ambassador's daughter is wrapped up and Season 2 will have to introduce a new sub-plot. For now, we know that Wallace is going to be the next Prime Minister and Reed has asked Helen to keep working for Black Doves. Helen's journey to Downing Street is going to be exciting but at the same time, we can expect unforeseen dangers. Sam has agreed to work with Hector, meaning he is going to be around for Season 2 as well. The official synopsis for 'Black Doves' Season 2 is still awaited and we can only speculate till then but one thing is sure - it's going to be a wild ride.

Who stars in 'Black Doves' Season 2?

Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' (Netflix)

'Black Doves' Season 2 will mark the return of the main cast from Season 1. Keira Knightley will return as Helen, and Ben Whishaw as Sam. Andrew Buchan and Sarah Lancashire will also rejoin Season 2's cast as Wallace and Reed. Sadly, we won't be seeing Andrew Koji in Season 2 for obvious reasons (he dies in Season 1, duh!)

Season 2 will also have some new faces for the sub-plot. However, full details about the casting are still awaited.

When will 'Black Doves' Season 2 release?

Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

Though Season 2 of 'Black Doves' is confirmed, there has been no announcement about its release date. The series is developed by Sister and Noisy Bear. We're hoping for Season 2's arrival somewhere by the end of 2025.

All the episodes of 'Black Doves' Season 1 are currently available to stream on Netflix