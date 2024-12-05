'Black Doves' Ending Explained: Who killed Jason? Netflix spy thriller sets up Season 2

Helen's mission to avenge Jason's murder reaches its final stage in Episode 6 of 'Black Doves'

Contains spoilers for 'Black Doves'

'Black Doves' on Netflix unpacks a lot of mysteries in its finale episode. The series premiered on Thursday, December 5, and introduces us to Helen Webb's (Keira Knightley) double life as a wife and mother, secretly working as a spy for a shady organization called the Black Doves. Her happy married life with government officer, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), takes a sudden hit when her lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered by an unknown assassin.

Reed (Sarah Lancashire) sends Sam to protect Helen from unknown dangers. But Helen has only one goal in mind- revenge. She and her old friend cum assassin, Sam (Ben Whishaw) team up to find Jason's killer. As Helen inches closer to completing her mission, she faces an assassination attempt, ordered by Reed, but survives. But there lies another problem. Sam is captured by Alex Clark. She has to hand over the device that recorded the murder of the Chinese ambassador or else Sam would be killed. Here's everything that happens in the 'Black Doves' finale episode.

Does Helen take her revenge in 'Black Doves'?

Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

Suspicious that Alex might have laid out a trap, Helen uses Trent Clark as leverage. Upon reaching the location, she rescues Sam and everyone else. Alex arrives and demands the recording device. Once the exchange is done, Helen points a gun at Alex, believing she is the one who killed Jason.

However, it turns out that Trent murdered Jason, journalist Phillip Bray, and MI5 agent Maggie to cover his tracks. This is because all of them had seen the footage of him killing the Chinese ambassador. Alex was unaware of this mess because Trent did all this by himself to prove his worth.

The confrontation turns violent and Sam kills Trent, Alex, and their henchmen. Helen is disappointed because she wants to pull the trigger on Trent. However, Sam did it to protect Helen from the consequences of killing them, while ensuring that Helen gets the closure she was pursuing.

'Black Doves' Episode 6 makes big revelation about Jason

Sarah Lancashire in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

Helen is still clueless about how Jason got involved in this entire mess. This is when Reed makes a big revelation. Upon doing some research on Jason, she finds out that Jason was an MI5 operative. Reed reveals that the agency was suspicious of Helen and therefore Jason was assigned to find out if Helen was actually a spy.

Helen feels a little heartbroken to know that Jason faked a relationship. However, Reed reveals that a day before his death, Jason submitted a report to MI5 stating that Helen wasn't a spy, even when he knew she was. So it turns out that Helen and Jason were actually in love with each other.

How do things end for Helen and Sam in 'Black Doves'?

Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

In the end, Helen decides to keep working for Black Doves. Reed says that Wallace would soon become the Prime Minister and she should stay married to him and continue with her spying work.

Meanwhile, Sam makes the hard decision to leave Michael. Even though he loves him, he knows that Michael can never be safe around him. Sam decides to take up the job offered by Hector Newman. In the final scenes, Helen invites Sam for Christmas dinner at her house.

While the plot around the Chinese ambassador and Jason is wrapped up, there's much more to explore in Season 2, which has already been green-lit. In the next season, Wallace will become the PM and Helen will have to keep juggling between her family life and secret life as a spy. It would also be a matter of time before the consequences of killing Clark's family come to haunt her.

