Will there be 'Billionaire Island' Season 2? Netflix show needs to answer 3 major cliffhangers

If the ending of 'Billionaire Island' has left you craving for more, here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of the Netflix show

Contains spoilers for 'Billionaire Island'

OSLO, NORWAY: 'Billionaire Island', streaming on Netflix, may have satisfied the souls of fans craving for some offbeat dramedy. The Norwegian series, consisting of six episodes, revolves around two families at Brima Island, competing against each other in the fish farming business. Julia Lange (Trine Wiggen), also known as the queen of salmon, attempts to kill off the competition by buying the shares of Meyer, when one of its biggest shareholders suddenly dies.

The competition between two powerful families soon takes an unexpected twist, shifting from a battle between them to a conflict within their own households. The daughters of both business tycoons, push the limits to gain power within the salmon industry. With several loose strings yet to be addressed, the open-ended finale of 'Billionaire Island' has potentially paved the path for another season.

What happened in 'Billionaire Island' Season 1 finale?

Trine Wiggen in 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

In 'Billionare Island' Episode 6, Marlax General Assembly finally takes place despite pushback from Trina (Hanne Skille Reitan) and Eigil. Amy Lange (Ragne Grande) is able to defeat her own mother, Julia Lange, by leaking the synergy plan to the union, thus compromising her votes.

Amy is announced as the new CEO of Meyer Fjordbruk, after gaining support from Trina in exchange for giving her a seat on the board. Meanwhile, Gjert Meyer (Svein Roger Karlsen) is still in jail, after Trina filed a false report against him, accusing him of sabotaging the Marlax facility.

Martin forgives Amy for her extramarital affair. He gives their marriage another chance by suggesting that Theo must be registered as their sperm donor.

Will there be 'Billionaire Island' Season 2?

Official poster for 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

There's certainly scope for the story of 'Billionaire Island' to expand to another season. Streaming giants like Netflix mostly renew a show if it manages to garner significant viewership and buzz from the audience. If this Norwegian drama gets the attention of Netflix members, it may be renewed for another season.

Currently, there has been no official announcement regarding 'Billionaire Island' Season 2. But since it hasn't been rolled out as a limited series and leaves the audience on cliffhangers, we can keep our hopes up.

What to expect in 'Billionaire Island' Season 2?

If you have finished watching 'Billionaire Island' Season 1, here are three things we expect to see in Season 2:

1. Will Julia Langer learn about Hennie's betrayal?

Trine Wiggen in a still from 'Billionaire Island' Episode 6 (@netflix)

In the final episode of 'Billionaire Island', Julia is backstabbed by her younger daughter, Hennie. When Hennie learned about the possible layoff of fish farmers, including the father of her boyfriend, she went to Amy for help.

Amy asked her to steal the synergy plan that would turn the union against Julia. Amy succeeds in her plan and Julia loses the merger deal. This agitated Julia who instructed Rishi to find out the identity of the person who leaked the synergy plan.

Rishi found Hennie's ID in his cabin which she accidentally dropped in a hurry. It's only a matter of time before Julia finds out that her second daughter has betrayed her as well. Season 2, if any, will be exciting if Julia learns about Hennie's actions, triggering further family drama.

2. Will Gjert Meyer and Julia Lange join forces?

A still from 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Season 1 ended with Gjert calling Julia from prison and offering her a deal. He asked her to help him get out of jail and in return he would hand over his company to her.

Julia was intrigued by this offer and the show ended there. Season 2 is likely to be more exciting than Season 1 if both these rivals pair up against their own daughters who have wrongfully acquired Meyer Fjordbruk.

3. What will happen to Trina?

A still from 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Trina is the psychotic character in the show. She sets up her own father to seek revenge when he plans to make Amy the CEO of his company. She accused him of sabotaging the fishing facility and later joined hands with Amy to become a board member.

It is clear that Trina can't be trusted. She wouldn't think twice before setting up Amy as well. She may even try to replace her to gain power in her father's company.

Meanwhile, Gjert has learned Trina's evil plans. Just like a storm is awaiting in Lange's house, things are going to go haywire in Meyer's family as well.

'Billionaire Island' Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix