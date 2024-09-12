‘Billionaire Island' Ending Explained: Julia and Meyer's corporate rivalry ends with a twist

In 'Billionaire Island' Episode 6, fate of Meyers is announced at the Marlax general assembly but the corporate rivalry is far from over

Contains spoilers for 'Billionaire Island'

OSLO, NORWAY: 'Billionaire Island', the latest Norwegian drama on Netflix, centers on Julia Lange's (Trine Wiggen) mission to become the biggest Salmon mogul of Brima Island. When a major shareholder of her rival company dies, she buys his shares in a strategic attempt to kill off the competition. Little does she know that her actual competition is brewing within her own house as her elder daughter Amy Lange (Ragne Grande), betrays her and joins hands with Gjert Meyer (Svein Roger Karlsen).

When Trina (Hanne Skille Reitan) discovers Meyer's plan to make Amy the CEO of his company, she loses her calm and plans revenge against her father. She secretly files a report against him accusing him of orchestrating the sabotage against the Marlax facility. While he goes to prison, Trine and her husband, Eigil plan to reschedule the general meeting.

Does Julia Lange acquire Gjert Meyer's company in 'Billionaire Island'?

Trine Wiggen in 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

On the day of the general meeting, Amy takes help from her younger sister, Hennie, to find the synergy plans. Amy then leaks it to the union who eventually vote against Julia at the general meeting. Meanwhile, Amy is announced as the next CEO of Meyer Fjordbruk. Trina joins her in exchange for a seat on the board.

Julia is agitated by the leak of synergy plans and asks Rishi to find out who was behind it. By the end of the series, we see Rishi finding Hennie's ID in his cabin, which means that Hennie's secret isn't safe for long. Though the series concludes without Julia learning about Hennie's betrayal, it sets up an exciting plot for Season 2.

Amy Lange and Martin give their marriage another chance in 'Billionaire Island'

Ragne Grande in 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Martin was upset when he learned about Amy's affair and the pregnancy stemming from it. However, in 'Billionaire Island' Episode 6, he visits Amy at the office intending to give their marriage another chance.

He suggests that Theo must be registered as a sperm donor with a backdate agreement. His idea is a win-win situation for all as Martin wants to have a child with Amy while Theo has no interest in having children.

Amy accepts Martin's proposal and we see them celebrating Amy's win at the general assembly while Theo stands beside them as a third wheel in their marriage. Despite agreeing to this new setting, Amy looks unhappy.

How does 'Billionaire Island' end for Gjert Meyer?

A still from 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Gjert is still in prison and his court hearing is pending. However, he has realised that it is Trine who set him up ahead of the general assembly. In the final moments of the series, we see him calling his biggest rival, Julia.

He proposes that Julia should help him get out of prison and in return, he will hand over his company on a silver platter.

'Billionaire Island' is now streaming on Netflix