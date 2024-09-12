'Billionaire Island' Review: Salmon-fueled power struggle should be your next obsession

Cut-throat corporate rivalry and complex family drama makes 'Billionaire Island' an engaging series on Netflix

OSLO, NORWAY: Fresh out of Netflix's oven is 'Billionaire Island', baked in the same mold as 'Succession' and 'Dallas', but with an essence of its own. Centered on the fish farming business, the quirky series is all about corporate rivalry and family drama gift-wrapped in Scandinavian flair.

Set on Brima Island, the series follows two powerful families battling over their salmon empires. On one side is Julia Lange, known as the Salmon queen, operating out of a modern office preying on a local rival, the Meyers, whose base is a drab building that feels as tired as their business. When a major Meyer shareholder suddenly dies, Julia sees the opportunity to dominate the fish farming industry, and that’s when the drama kicks into gear.

Drama and humor go along in 'Billionaire Island'

Svein Roger Karlsen in a still from 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Though the series primarily runs on a serious tone, showcasing ruthless corporate shenanigans, board meetings, and corporate espionage, it doesn't miss out on the opportunity to capture the unique Norwegian humor.

It may take some time to get used to this kind of dry, understated, dark humor, but it's certainly one of the major elements that keeps our interest intact. Beneath the humor lies a plot that gradually shapes into something darker. Without rushing in, the series manages to explore the themes of betrayal, ambition, and family dysfunction.

'Billionaire Island' spotlights powerful female moguls in corporate showdown

Ragne Grande as Amy Lange in 'Billionaire Island' (@netflix)

Female actors are ruling the new Netflix drama. Julia Lange, played by Trine Wiggen, is a force to be reckoned with. She is the shark of her industry and knows the tricks to secure her place at the top of the fish food chain. She doesn't share a great bond with her elder daughter, Amy Lange (Ragne Grande), another pivotal character in the power struggle. Wiggen and Grande add life to the show with their great performances.

While showcasing the professional prowess of these two women, it also explores their twisted relationship, one that doesn't get any better with time. Julia's competitor is Gjert Meyer (Svein Roger Karlsen), a man with complex family dynamics of his own, and his daughter, Trine (played by Hanne Skille Reitan) is the center of it.

With just six episodes, 'Billionaire Island' is a short and intriguing drama that gets better with each episode. What starts as a comedy of vanity slowly transforms into a psychological drama, as long-buried resentments bubble to the surface. As the family tensions rise, so does the intrigue. If you love shows like 'Succession', then this is the right fit for you.

'Billionaire Island' is now streaming on Netflix.