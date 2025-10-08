Katherine Rundell’s ‘Impossible Creatures’ is heading to Disney — here’s everything we know

The magical world of Glimouria is officially coming to Disney as the studio eyes its next major fantasy franchise

Disney is heading back into the realm of fantasy adventures. And this time, it’s bringing a brand-new world of mythical creatures along for the ride. The studio has officially acquired the adaptation rights to Katherine Rundell’s bestselling ‘Impossible Creatures’ book series, with plans to turn the fantasy saga into a full-scale live-action film franchise. Rundell herself will pen the screenplays for the first two installments, as reported by Deadline. They are set in the richly imagined Glimouria Archipelago, a world teeming with extraordinary animals and powerful magic.

The projects will fall under the Disney Live Action division and mark the beginning of a long-term creative partnership between the acclaimed British author and the studio. As part of the newly inked agreement, Rundell will collaborate with Disney through her production company, Impossible Films, alongside creative partner Charles Collier. The deal grants Disney first-look rights to all of Rundell’s current and upcoming literary works. This gives the entertainment giant access to one of the most promising storytellers in modern children’s literature.

“When I read ‘Impossible Creatures,’ I knew it belonged here at Disney,” Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying. “I was immediately drawn into the vibrant world Katherine imagined and the possibilities of what we could do together with this story.” The acquisition signals Disney’s renewed interest in launching original, large-scale fantasy franchises. It’s a move reminiscent of how Warner Bros. transformed J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ series into a global phenomenon. Rundell’s ‘Impossible Creatures’ debuted to critical acclaim and quickly became a global hit, drawing comparisons to the golden age of children’s fantasy.

The latest entry in the 'Impossible Creatures' saga, ‘The Poisoned King,’ soared to the top of children’s bestseller lists in both the United Kingdom and the United States. So far, Katherine Rundell’s works have collectively sold more than four million copies worldwide, and discussions are already underway to extend the ‘Impossible Creatures’ universe beyond the originally planned five-book arc. In her own statement, Rundell expressed excitement and gratitude for the collaboration, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be linking arms with Disney.”

She added, “It’s a privilege to be writing these screenplays and developing these first movies in the franchise together with Charles, my team at Impossible Films, and with the exceptional team at Disney.” Rundell also credited Bob Iger’s personal enthusiasm for helping the deal come to life. “I’m especially grateful to Bob Iger, whose enthusiasm after reading the book helped set this collaboration in motion, and to Alan Bergman and David Greenbaum for being incredible partners throughout this process,” she said, adding, “Our ambition is to build Glimouria and ‘Impossible Creatures’ into a spectacular series of films, so that we can entertain and inspire family audiences across the world.”