‘Gotham’ star joins ‘NCIS’ as a guest star with connections to Torres

Torres finds himself undercover in his latest mission, where a mysterious character complicates things for him

'NCIS' will add a new face to Special Agent Nicholas 'Nick' Torres' (Wilmer Valderrama) adventure. During the November 17 episode titled 'Ride or Die,' fans will meet the mysterious John Smith, played by James Frain. Frain is known for featuring in shows like 'Orphan Black,' 'Gotham,' 'The Tudors,' 'True Blood,' and 'Star Trek: Discovery.' The actor played the charismatic Theo Galavan/Azrael in Fox's 'Gotham.' According to the episode's description, John will be connected to Torres' "dangerous" mission. In this installment, Torres is on an undercover mission after getting "roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping."

A still of John from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

The mission seems to be sensitive, as the description claims Torres is "one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed." John will complicate Torres' mission. Moreover, Frain could become a recurring character. His prolific career may make the show want to keep him longer. Also, he seems linked to Torres, who is touted to have a season-long storyline. In a previous episode, Torres agreed to go on side jobs for the CIA. This mission could be one of those side jobs, where he needs to go undercover. John Smith's storyline could lead to a longer arc.

A still of Torres and John from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

Valderrama previously told TV Insider that these jobs will help Torres figure out who he is. "In order to find out, he has to throw himself in the deep end again. He can’t just psychologically make a decision. He’s just going to throw himself in the deep end and swim it out and figure out [if he] can survive it? And in every task force and in every team, you need a guy who is willing to go farther than anyone else. And I think this is a great and interesting and exciting setup for things to come for Torres. But I think that Torres, when you really think about the makeup of Torres, and you think about his blueprint, he was built, taught, and trained to [be in] some pretty extraordinary, terrifying situations for anyone who could just be a homicide detective," he explained. 'NCIS' airs every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.