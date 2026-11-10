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‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 sets release date as new photos tease what’s next for Benny

The series follows Benny, a former football player and homecoming king who forms a close relationship with Carmen
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
First-look photo from ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
First-look photo from ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 is set to be released on February 17, 2027. Prime Video released first-look photos from the new season on Monday. The streamer revealed that all eight episodes of the season will be released simultaneously. One of the images shared in the streamer's press release shows Benny Scanlon (Benito Skinner, who created and stars in the show) working out alongside other shirtless men. Another captures him kissing Sammy (Lukas Gage) in a dorm room, offering a glimpse of what's to come in the new season. Sammy is Benny’s high school sweetheart, and Gage guest-starred in Season 1 when Sammy and Benny finally shared a kiss.

A still from ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

The new season sees Benny come to terms with his sexuality and come out to his family. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Skinner said, “We’re creeping out of the closet.” He also recalled hearing from some gay viewers after Season 1 that they expected the series to be “gayer.” He added, “I think our show is about trying to be sexy and then it going wrong, or feeling like you start to come into yourself but you get made a fool.” Additionally, Season 2 sees Benny getting intimate with his frat brother Miles (Rish Shah), Skinner confirmed on the In Your Dreams podcast hosted by his Season 1 co-star Owen Thiele.

This season follows Benny and his friends as they explore new romances, awkward hookups, college football, and more. The series also features the return of Carmen (Wally Baram), his best friend. Mary Beth Barone plays his older sister, along with Kyle MacLachlan and Connie Britton, who play Benny’s parents. Holmes plays Hailee Matthews, Carmen’s roommate, and Adam DiMarco, Corteon Moore, Tom Francis, Aisha Dee, and Nell Verlaque round out the cast.

The first season premiered on Prime Video in May 2025 and was renewed by the streaming service in September that year. Skinner’s first long-form project, ‘Overcompensating’ pulls from his own experiences in college. The series follows Benny, a former football player and homecoming king who hides his sexuality while forming a close relationship with Carmen during his freshman year. Season 1 featured guest appearances from Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Kaia Gerber.

A still from ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Overcompensating’ is written and executive produced by Skinner, who also created the series. It is produced by A24, which brought fans ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Beef,’ alongside Amazon MGM Studios and Strong Baby (which Jonah Hill founded in 2020 along with Matt Dines). Charli XCX, who starred in Season 1 and acted as Executive Music Producer, will return for Season 2 as well. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally.

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