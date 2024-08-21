Who is Alana Hunter? Accusation made against 'RHONJ' star Luis Ruelas by 'unpaid' employee

Alana Hunter, a social media influencer and a seasoned digital producer joined Luis Ruelas's firm Vinivia in February 2024

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY: The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice's husband Louie 'Luis' Ruelas is facing trouble with his new business, Vinivia. Alana Hunter, one of Luis' employees, has reported not receiving her paycheck for the past two months. Alana, a social media influencer and a seasoned digital producer, joined Luis's firm Vinivia in February 2024 as a Social Media Strategist.

However, she recently took to her TikTok and claimed, "Today marks just over 2 months of not being paid by my company Vinivia. From cancelled health insurance to missing 401k contributions I'm DONE being silent about this and will be posting the details shortly." In a separate social media video, Alana claimed that she has been working with a company that had a 'giant' launch party with multiple A-list celebrities and she never thought that the money could have 'money issues'. She also alleged that one of her paychecks was reversed from her bank account.

Luis Ruelas accused of having $300K debt to Vinivia launch party planner

Alana Hunter is not the only Vinivia employee to raise concerns about missing paychecks. Brand Marketing Manager, Nicole Fava, previously called out Luis Ruelas for not paying her team their salary. She said, "I want to be very clear that as this project went on, everything was requested and approved, and I have everything to show that." However, she also claimed that she was supposed to get paid $300,000 for the company's launch party last year but Luis notably failed to pay. Luis is yet to respond to the accusations.

'RHONJ' star Luis Ruelas accused of having $300K debt to Vinivia launch party planner (Instagram/@louiearuelas)

'RHONJ' star Luis Ruelas promotes his new business venture Vinivia

'RHONJ' star Luis Ruelas appeared to be more focused on promoting Vinivia than on addressing employee concerns. He recently took to social media to explain that his business is a live-streaming platform designed for creators and influencers worldwide.

Luis elaborated, "Augmented reality and artificial intelligence is one of our specialties here at Vinivia. Bringing your followers and your audiences down a beautiful consumer journey with product placements behind you, and they may not seem placed in other environments. Do it live. Vinivia now. Let’s go!"