Fans go gaga as ‘Twilight’ star fuels ‘DWTS’ casting rumors with ‘training’ video

This comes after Derek Hough said one A-lister would be perfect choice for 'DWTS'

It appears like Taylor Lautner is ready to take over the Ballroom Floor! Recently, the 'Twilight' star fueled the 'Dancing With The Stars' casting rumors when he took to his Instagram page and posted a hilarious dancing video with last year's pro winner Jenna Johnson."iykyk🕺🏽 @thesqueeze," Lautner wrote in the caption of the post which means that he may have invited her to make an appearance on his podcast 'The Squeeze.' In the video uploaded, Lautner's wife, Tay, can be seen walking in at the moment he was rehearsing with Johnson, and the duo was performing their own version of Johnson's dance routine with last season's Mirrorball Trophy champion, Joey Graziadei.

After seeing the duo dance, Tay decided to walk out, leaving a puzzled expression on her face. Soon after, Johnson stopped by the comments section of the video and wrote, "Screaming, crying, throwing up, it’s so good 🤣." Along with Johnson, Graziadei well-known by the fans for his appearances on hit dating shows such as 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Bachelor', also left a comment on the video that read, "I’ll also be honest, I never got a 'really nice' like that. Props to you @taylorlautner 👏."

On the other hand, the fans of the ABC dance competition took the video as a confirmation that Lautner will be competing on the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars.' One social media user wrote, "Sooooo when is it going to be announced that they’re joining the next season 👀." Followed by a second user who penned, "Please OH PLEASE let this be a hint that you’re going to be contestant on DWTS!!!" Another netizen went on to say, "Can we please have y'all on DWTS and partnered with Jenna and Val 🤩😭." A user went on to say, "I honestly thought this was going to be an announcement that at least one of the Taylors was going to be on this season!" One person commented, "@dancingwiththestars couple them for season 34, please." Another user quipped, "I will flip the tables if I don't see the Lautners on DWTS!"

In a March 2025 interview with Parade magazine, 'DWTS' judge Derek Hough was asked which celebrity he would like to see on the Ballroom floor next, and he ended up naming a former teen star. At that point in time, Hough took Lautner's name and stated that he could go far in the show. “Taylor Lautner would be good. He would be great. He would be fantastic. Competitive, athletic," Hough told the media outlet at that time.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Lautner's wife, Tay, is a huge fan of 'Dancing With The Stars.' During a January 2024 episode of their podcast, Tay revealed that she grew up watching the show with her grandmother. Then, Tay shared, "It would just be a really crazy, full circle moment. Getting to bring my nana and being like, 'Hey, nana, I'm not a pro. I'm a star on this.' Like, how crazy is that?" As of this moment, the channel has made no official announcement about Lautner joining the hit dance reality competition.