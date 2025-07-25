Fans convinced FOX’s ‘Dancing Weatherman’ is joining ‘DWTS’ after surprise collab with pro Julianne Hough

Could Nick Kosir be eyeing the mirrorball trophy? Here's everything we know

Lately, there have been rumors circulating about Nick Kosir, also known as ‘The Dancing Weatherman,’ joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34. All these speculations caught fire after Kosir’s recent collaboration with ‘DWTS’ professional dancer and current co-host Julianne Hough. On July 18, Hough took to her Instagram page and posted a small clip showing herself and Kosir dancing their hearts out on the popular Spanish song named ‘Dame Un Grr’ by Fantomel and Kate Linn. The caption of the Instagram post read, “Sunny with a chance of grrrrr dancingweatherman.” In the blink of an eye, the video went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section of the post with several messages, and most of them were about whether or not Kosir will be competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in Season 34. One social media user wrote, “The collab we didn’t know we needed.” Followed by a second user who penned, “Is he the next celeb for DWTS?!?” Another ‘DWTS’ fan questioned, “Newest season 34 cast member?” A user commented, “Can we get Nick on DWTS?!” Another netizen remarked, “This will now live rent-free in my head. The collab we didn’t know we were missing.”

Up until this moment, ABC hasn’t made any official announcement regarding Kosir joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34. However, it appears that the fans of the show would love to see Kosir on the upcoming season of the hit dance competition. Apart from being a television meteorologist, Kosir is well-known for his dancing videos. At the time of writing, Kosir has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and over 9.5 million followers on TikTok. Without a doubt, Kosir’s love for dancing makes him a perfect candidate for ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Kosir (@nickkosir)

During a July 2025 interview with Forbes Magazine, Kosir revealed that he had never had a dance lesson before, which means he is a natural when it comes to dancing. In the interview, Kosir stated how it all started way back in 2019 when he was in the studio and began dancing. “Everyone loved it. I’d been trying stuff on social media for years and years, and I had some success, but the dancing thing really seemed to take off. Once you catch lightning in a bottle, it’s hard to keep it there, and I’ve been keeping it there for six years. I think the dancing and social media aspect of my brand helped me land this job at Fox Weather,” Kosir told the media publication.

Furthermore, Kosir also candidly spoke about his sobriety in his interview and mentioned how it benefited his dancing. Kosir added, “I never want to seem preachy, so I try to pick and choose my spots. Every year on my soberversary, I put a video out, and when I’m invited to talk on a podcast about sobriety, I always jump at the chance. And whenever I do [share] the DMs I get from people are eye-opening and mind-blowing. So many more so than on a dance video. What’s the point of having an account and a cache and a little bit of a platform if you can’t use it for the greater good?” When asked to give one advice to those who may be struggling, Kosir said, “Getting to the root of the problem is the number one key, really, to anything in life. It’s not going to be fun in the short term, but it will help immensely in the long term.”