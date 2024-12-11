Will Michael C Hall return in 'Dexter: Original Sin'? Compelling origin story needs one thing to be a success

'Dexter: Original Sin' has a big job and that is to tell the origin story while staying true to what made the show special

The Dexter universe is about to grow with 'Dexter: Original Sin', a prequel that dives into Dexter Morgan’s younger years. Fans are excited, but the big question is: Will Michael C. Hall, the man who made Dexter iconic, make a return?

We know Hall will narrate the series as Dexter’s inner voice, but the trailer hints there could be more. Could we see him on-screen, even briefly? Let’s dig into what we know and what we can hope for.

Dexter will make a return in 'Dexter: Original Sin' but with a twist

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

One thing is confirmed and that is, Michael C. Hall will still be the voice of Dexter in 'Original Sin'. He’ll narrate the story, guiding us through Dexter’s early days as his life flashes before his eyes. This is a smart way to connect the prequel to the original series and keep Hall’s presence front and center.

The twist here is how the narration is framed. In the trailer, we see Dexter dying after the events of 'Dexter: New Blood', with his life flashing back to his formative years. It’s a clever setup that lets Hall remain part of the story while introducing Patrick Gibson as young Dexter. For fans, hearing Hall’s voice again is like welcoming back an old friend, it just wouldn’t feel like Dexter without him.

Why Michael C Hall may make a cameo in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

A still from 'Dexter: New Blood' (Paramount+)

The trailer also drops hints that Hall might make a small on-screen appearance. At the end of 'New Blood', we saw Dexter seemingly meet his end in the snowy woods of Iron Lake. But rumors have been swirling that he might not be as dead as we thought. If that’s true, there’s a chance Hall could appear in the present day to connect 'Original Sin' with the upcoming sequel series, 'Dexter: Resurrection'. Even a short cameo, whether in a flashback, a dream, or something more surprising would thrill fans and solidify the link between the shows.

'Dexter: Original Sin' has a big job and that is to tell an intense origin story while staying true to what made the original series special. With Michael C. Hall back in any capacity, the show already has a strong foundation. Let’s hope it delivers the nostalgia and new storytelling fans are craving.